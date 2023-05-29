Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wake Forest is the overall top seed for the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament and will face Atlantic 10 champion George Mason in the opening game of the Winston-Salem regional.

The pairings were announced on Monday and televised on ESPN2. Joining the Demon Deacons (47-10) and the Patriots (34-25) at David L. Couch Ballpark are Northeastern (44-14), who lost to UNC Wilmington in the Colonial Athletic Association title game, and Maryland (41-19), which shut out Iowa to win the Big Ten championship.

Regional play begins on Friday. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Demon Deacons who climbed to the No. 1 spot in the college baseball polls late in the season, knocked off Pitt and Notre Dame in their first two games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament last week before losing to Miami in a rain-soaked semifinal in Chapel Hill.

"Well, it's been an incredible journey. I'm just so proud of our guys," said Wake Forest coach Tom Walter, named the ACC Coach of the Year last week. "They've come together as a team that cares about one another like no team I've ever been around, and it started last year with that team and kind of bled into this year's team and just really honored to be a small part of it."

George Mason won the Atlantic 10 for the second time in program history. The first came in 2014, which was the school's first year in the conference. Starter Logan Rumberg allowed two runs over four innings, and Owen Stewart pitched five innings of two-hit ball to get the victory. Both Rumberg and Stewart are freshmen.

The Huskies rallied from a 5-1 deficit with a three-run home run by Mike Sirota in the top of the ninth inning against the Seahawks. Northeastern drew a walk and got a runner in scoring position, but a ground-ball out ended the comeback.

Maryland's victory marked the first time it had ever won a conference championship, covering both the ACC and the Big Ten. The Terrapins reached the Big Ten final in 2015. A pair of home runs by Kevin Keister and Nick Lorusso broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning. For Lorusso, it was his 23rd homer of the season.

How to see it: All-session tickets for the Winston-Salem Regional are now on sale on the Wake Forest Ticker home page. Prices range from $75 to $100. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, online orders will only be accepted until the Wake Forest Ticket Office opens on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Single-game session tickets will go on sale at noon on Wednesday. Prices for this tickets range from $10 to $20.

Students will claim their free tickets on their Screamin' Deacon Rewards app as normal, according to the school.