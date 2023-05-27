Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHAPEL HILL — There's still plenty left for top-ranked Wake Forest to achieve, but the ACC baseball championship won't be one of its accomplishments this season.

The offense never really got going and the pitching faltered in the seventh inning as Miami took a 7-2 victory in the tournament semifinals on Saturday. The victory sets up Sunday's final between the Hurricanes (40-18), who are trying to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and Clemson, which beat North Carolina 10-4 to run its winning streak to 15 games. The championship game is scheduled to start at noon.

"They played a good ballgame today," said Wake Forest coach Tom Walter. "Five RBIs with two outs today. We had chances, we had runners on base really all game, and just couldn't really get that big hit."

Wake Forest left 12 men on base against Miami, the third straight game in which it has done so.

But the plenty that lies ahead for the Demon Deacons (47-10) is the NCAA Tournament. Hosts will be chosen on Sunday and teams will be selected on Monday.

"No. 1 priority was getting ready for next weekend," Walter said. "We got through the thing injury-free, which was a good thing, and we'll be ready to go, playing our best baseball come Friday."

The game was moved from Durham Bulls Athletic Park to Boshamer Stadium on the UNC campus because the forecast of rain put the possibility of meeting the original schedule of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in jeopardy. The ACC then scheduled the games to be played simultaneously at two locations.

Of those fans who showed up for both teams, most sat in the upper rows close to the covered concourse in the event the skies opened up. Ponchos and umbrellas were the favored attire as the game progressed.

The grounds crew at Boshamer spent most of the pre-game treating the infield dirt with a compound to keep it as dry as possible. Light rain fell before the first pitch, but the teams got in their warmups and the game started on time. The infield was treated again in the fifth, but by the eighth inning, as the Hurricanes made multiple pitching changes, the grounds crew worked on the field during the three changes to keep it as dry as they could as the rain got heavier. By the eighth, infielders were casting reflections on the standing rainwater.

"I think the ACC did the best they could with the information they had. Again, both teams got through it without injury or incident, so it was a good, clean ball game," Walter said. "We're glad we got it in."

Wake starter Sean Sullivan retired the first seven batters he faced before Dominic Pitelli singled to left in the third. After getting a strikeout, Sullivan walked the next two batters to load the bases, thus ending his day. After throwing 15 pitches in the first two innings, he threw 24 in the third before Josh Hartle came on in relief. Yohandy Morales shook off a foul ball off his right knee and singled up the middle to produce a 2-0 lead for the Hurricanes.

Nick Kurtz walked to lead off the third for Wake Forest and Wilken singled to move him over, knocking Miami starter Karson Ligon out of the game and bringing Alejandro Rosario out of the bullpen. Rosario's first pitch hit Justin Johnson in the arm. His next pitch sailed over Pierce Bennett's head before Bennett's ground ball out scored Kurtz with Wake's first run.

Justin Johnson appeared to have tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a fly ball to deep right-center field, but center fielder Jacoby Long jumped as he reached the fence, got a glove on it to keep it in play and caught it for the third out. Then, in the top of the sixth, Morales crushed his 15th homer of the year to right field to extend the Miami lead to 3-1.

Wake Forest got one run in the bottom of the sixth when Marek Houston hit into a fielders' choice. Danny Corona had reached second on a walk and Bennett Lee moved him up on a single. Morales forced Lee at second, but CJ Kayfus couldn't handle the relay from second baseman Blake Cyr and Corona scored from third.

The Hurricanes broke it open in the seventh, scoring three runs. Two of those came on Cyr's two-out, two-run double. Wake tried to mount a threat in the bottom of the inning. Costello and Kurtz reached on successive singles, but Wilken hit into a double play to quash the threat.

Morales added an unusual inside-the-park home run with two out in the ninth inning. Hawke and Pierce Bennett converged on the ball. Bennett leaped and missed the ball, which bounced back into the field. Although the umpire first inside-the-park home run since 2005.

Clemson 10, North Carolina 4: The Tigers (42-17) scored five runs in the first inning to set the tone. Caden Grice had a two-run double, and Billy Amick and Blake Wright each homered to open the game.

Grice pitched seven innings, striking out nine while allowing four hits and three runs.

UNC starter Connor Boyair was chased after just 2/3 of an inning. He was charged with all five runs. Seven relievers struck out 11 Clemson batters.

Tomas Frick hit two home runs and Alberto Osuna added another shot for the Tar Heels (35-22). Hunter Stokely added an RBI-double for North Carolina.