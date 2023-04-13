Second-ranked Wake Forest and No. 10 Louisville will face off this weekend in a key Atlantic Coast Conference baseball matchup with the Demon Deacons continuing to pile up and improve on team superlatives.

Wake Forest is off to the program's best start through 33 games since 1950 with a 29-4 record. The 1949 team went 31-2. Wake Forest currently leads the ACC in conference wins (12-2) while tying Virginia for the most overall wins.

Louisville is 25-7 with a 7-5 conference mark entering the weekend. The Cardinals won a three-game series against Boston College last weekend, while Wake Forest swept a doubleheader from NC State in a rain-shortened series.

In addition to its winning record in conference play over the last two seasons, Wake Forest is establishing an impressive record against non-conference opponents.

Dating back to last year, the Deacs are 42-6 against teams from outside the ACC. In those contests, Wake Forest has outscored opponents 487-172. On Tuesday, Wake Forest went to Boone and beat Appalachian State, 10-4, marking its 17th non-conference win in 2023. So far this season, Wake Forest has outscored non-ACC opponents by 226-57.

Also, Wake Forest has scored double-digit runs in 12 non-conference games, while holding opponents under three runs or less in 16 games. Overall, the Deacs are outscoring opponents by 306-101.

Individually, Brock Wilken is looking to leave a mark in the Wake Forest record book. He set career highs in hits (69). home runs (23), RBIs (77) and doubles (13) in 2022. With his 15th home run of the season against the Mountaineers on Tuesday night, Wilken is tied for fourth in the nation while ranking first in the ACC; he has hit the most career homers among active players in Division I baseball.

After setting a record for the most home runs by a Demon Deacon in their first two seasons, Wilken's 55 career home runs is now tied with Jake Austin for the second-most in program history. The Valrico, Florida, native is four home runs short of breaking the program mark of 58 set by Jamie D'Antona from 2001-03.

With a two-run single in the eighth inning against Appalachian State, Pierce Bennett extended his team-best hit streak to 16 games. In that stretch, Bennett has hit .424, collected 25 hits and driven in 24 runs. He's also gotten 10 doubles during the streak.