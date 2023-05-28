Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wake Forest won't need a jet or a bus to begin on The Road to Omaha. All the Demon Deacons need to do is drive to David L. Couch Ballpark.

For the first time since 2017, Wake Forest and Winston-Salem were selected on Sunday by the NCAA Division I Baseball Selection Committee as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2023 NCAA tournament. The other three teams to be assigned to Winston-Salem will be announced on Monday at noon when the entire 64-team field will be revealed on ESPN2.

The schedule of games in Winston-Salem will also be released on Monday. Play starts on Friday and continues through Monday.

The NCAA also named Virginia, Clemson and Miami as regional hosts for the tournament. Being chosen to host a regional means the respective schools are also in the field of 64.

In all, 30 Division I conferences will receive an automatic berth, along with 34 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins on Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

During the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship, Wake Forest became the first No. 1 seed to advance out of pool play since the conference switched to its current championship format in 2017. The Deacs beat Pitt, 10-2, in the opening game on Thursday and rallying to beat Notre Dame on Friday.

The Demon Deacons lost to Miami, 7-2, on Saturday in the ACC semifinals.

Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter was named the 2023 ACC Coach of the Year, becoming just the third coach in program history to receive the honor. For the second year in a row, right-hander Rhett Lowder was named the ACC Pitcher of the Year. After being the first Demon Deacon ever to receive the award in 2022, he is the second pitcher in conference history to earn successive pitcher of the year awards.

Lowder finished the regular season as the conference's leader in ERA (1.73), wins (12), innings pitched (88.2) and strikeouts (108). In ACC play, Lowder led the conference in the same categories.

Wake Forest baseball placed nine players on the all-ACC teams, a league high for the season and a tie for the program.

Clemson 11, Miami 5: Riley Bertram hit his first home run of the season to highlight an eight-run seventh inning, and the Tigers overcame a two-run deficit to claim an 11-5 win in the ACC championship game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

With the win, Clemson (43-17) extended its winning streak to 16 games, the longest active among NCAA Power 5 teams

The championship is Clemson’s 16th and first since 2016. Each of the Tigers’ last five head coaches has won the ACC title their first year in the league, including Erik Bakich.

The Tigers were selected to host a regional, the 17th time it's done so and the first time since 1980.