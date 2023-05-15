There's been a significant shakeup in the latest NCAA Division I baseball poll, but one thing remained the same: Wake Forest is No. 1.

The Demon Deacons (42-8, 20-6 ACC) remained in the top spot in the poll released Monday by D1baseball.com after taking two out of three games from Florida State in the team's next to last Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season series. LSU (39-12), which fell out of the No. 1 spot last week, tumbled to No. 5 in this week's poll after dropping two games to Mississippi State, including a 14-13 decision in 10 innings on Sunday.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Wake Forest is also No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Arkansas climbed one spot to assume the second slot. Stanford moved up one spot as well, followed by Florida, which had been seventh, and then the Tigers. West Virginia, which had been 12th, and Clemson which was No. 16 last week, entered the top 10. After them was Coastal Carolina, Connecticut and Oregon State, which had been 15th.

Miami held onto 11th, while Vanderbilt fell from fifth to 12th and South Carolina slid from sixth to 13th. Campbell and East Carolina each dropped one notch. Duke, which was 10th last week, dropped back to 16th, with Dallas Baptist, Tennessee, Kentucky and Maryland in the next group of five. Finishing out the poll were Virginia, Boston College, Southern Miss, Washington and Oklahoma State. The Huskies and the Cowboys were not ranked last week.

On Friday, Rhett Lowder raised his record to 11-0, throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out six in a 10-0 victory in eight innings. Lowder, a righthander allowed just four hits while issuing no walks for the second time this season against an ACC opponent. It was also the fourth time that Lowder has shut out a conference opponent and the first time in his career that he has not given up an earned run in back-to-back conference games.

The Deacs took a 7-3 victory on Saturday, and in the process clinched the 2023 ACC regular-season championship. It's the school's fourth ACC regular-season title in program history and the first since 1963. In addition, Wake Forest broke a program record for ACC wins in a single season and tied the 2002 team for most wins in the regular season. A four-run ninth inning broke a tie to produce the win, which gave Wake Forest its ninth ACC series win this year.

Despite Sunday's 4-3 loss, Seth Keener's fourth start of 2023 was a five-inning gem. He gave up no hits, allowed three baserunners and struck out seven, his third outing this season with at least seven strikeouts. Brock Wilken hit a two-run home run, his career-high tying 23rd of the season, in the first inning and a wild pitch with the bases loaded produced the team's other run. An RBI-single with two out in the bottom of the ninth provided the winning run for the Seminoles.

After taking Monday off, Wake Forest completes its road schedule on Tuesday at UNC Wilmington. The Demon Deacons will host Virginia Tech in their final ACC series beginning on Thursday. The ACC tournament begins in Durham on May 23.