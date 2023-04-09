It was a day designed in part for Rhett Lowder to pay homage to his mother, but when the Wake Forest right-hander was knocked out of the game against NC State on Sunday, his teammates took over to finish the salute.

The second-ranked Demon Deacons scored three times in the seventh inning to take a 6-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader. The game was designated as one designed to bring awareness to epilepsy. Annette Lowder, Rhett's mother, is dealing with the disorder. She attended the game along with her husband.

In the second game, Wake Forest broke a tie with a three-run seventh inning, and Sean Sullivan dominated in a relief role for the 6-3 win and the doubleheader sweep.

"Really proud of our guys, the way we battled," Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. "We had some things go against us there, especially in that second game."

Lowder grinded through four innings, but when the fifth inning fell apart and the Demon Deacons fell behind, the bats and the bullpen bailed him out.

"I knew we were going to score. We were just down one," Lowder said. "I wasn't too worried, obviously. I wasn't happy with where I came out in the game, but I wasn't worried that we didn't have too much to come back and I knew we could."

Lowder's faith was rewarded, starting with Marek Houston, who singled off Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill to start the bottom of the seventh. After Tommy Hawke struck out looking, Lucas Costello reached on a bunt single down the third base line, and Brock Wilken walked to load the bases. Highfill then walked Pierce Bennett to force in a run that tied the game at 4. Highfill was taken out and replaced by Justin Lawson.

After video review, Costello was ruled safe on a passed ball, and a sacrifice fly by Justin Johnson sent Wilken home to complete the rally.

The Wolfpack put two runners on in the ninth inning, but Camden Minacci, the second reliever of the game, got a fly ball from Jacob Cozart to end the game and pick up the save. Seth Keener (4-0) picked up the win, pitching four innings without giving up a hit and striking out four. Minacci got the save.

Highfill lost his first decision after three wins.

Lowder spent most of his four innings of work wriggling out of jams. In the third inning, LuJames Groover III singled and Chase Nixon was hit in the foot by a pitch. But Lowder struck out Payton Green to end that threat.

In the fourth, Parker Nolan got a leadoff single, stole second and went to third on the second throwing error by Wake catcher Bennett Lee. After a groundout, Kalee Harrison walked, but Lowder escaped by striking out Eli Serrano III looking and Trevor Candelaria swinging.

Wake Forest gave Lowder a cushion with two runs in the bottom of the fourt, but his luck ran out in the fifth. Groover hit a double to the gap in left-center. Cozart then hit a towering fly to left field that Costello lost in the cloudless sky. The ball fell at the base of the fence and put runners on second and third with no one out. Nixon, the son of former major leaguer Trot Nixon, crushed a three-run homer to right field to give NC State a 4-3 lead that was safe until the seventh.

In the nightcap, Wake starter Josh Hartle surrendered just one hit through four innings before the Wolfpack put down three runs in the fifth. NC State got a pair of one-out hits before Hartle hit Kalae Harrison to load the bases. Leadoff hitter Trevor Candelaria reached on an error to score Payton Green, Grover hit into a fielder's choice to drive home a second run and Cozart singled to score Harrison to tie the game at 3.

Sullivan came on in relief to retire the last two batters, then set down the next nine in a row to hold the Wolfpack at bay.

Wake Forest took control in the seventh after two outs. A single by Costello and a walk to Brock Wilken set the stage for a double by Pierce Bennett to score one run. Wolfpack shortstop Payton Green dropped Justin Johnson's fly ball, allowing two more runs to score.

Sullivan gave up a walk and a one-out base hit in the ninth, but Houston snagged Harrison's line drive and doubled up Serrano at second to end the game.

"A couple of close pitches on that walk, and then, long at bat, kind of got a barrel on it," Sullivan said. "But I was confident the whole time. I know that if there's a ball in play, there's a pretty good chance we're going to get a double play, especially with that middle infield. I have full faith in those guys. I just have to do my job, execute pitches, make them put a bat on it."

Wake Forest was supposed to wear lavender game jerseys as part of the epilepsy awareness game, but the school said in a news release that due to a manufacturing issue, the team wore lavender tops in batting practice. The light lavender jerseys will be worn later in the season, according to the school.

Fans had a chance to bid on the jerseys, with the winner of the auctions getting a game-worn jersey after the team wears them during an upcoming game. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Epilepsy Alliance of North Carolina.