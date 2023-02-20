They scored 45 runs, hit 13 home runs and drew 35 walks en route to a convincing four-game sweep of two teams to start its season, but Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter is far from content with how things went.

Walter is pleased with the way the Demon Deacons played in taking two games each from Youngstown State and Illinois, but he did see some things that warranted his attention.

"I think our offensive approach is the thing that stands out the most," Walter said. "We had a couple of games where the wind was blowing out and I feel like we got a little too fly ball happy. So I'd like to see us grind more at-bats, see more pitches, hit the ball low on the backside a little more.

"In general, I thought we were solid, but when you get these (Atlantic Coast Conference) weekends, you certainly can't expect to go out there and hit double-digit home runs in a weekend," he said. "So, we can't be a team that relies on the long ball, and I felt like this weekend, our offense was a little too reliant on that."

On Friday, Wake Forest won its ninth straight season opener, taking a 9-3 decision over Youngstown State. The Demon Deacons took a 7-0 lead after two innings, with six of those runs coming in the second inning, thanks in part to a bases-empty home run by Adam Cecere and a grand slam by Nick Kurtz.

Seth Keener threw five shutout innings of shutout baseball, allowing one hit and striking out eight on his way to the victory.

Rhett Lowder and Sean Sullivan combined for 20 strikeouts over seven innings on Saturday to lead Wake Forest to an 8-1 win over Illinois. The 20 strikeouts match the most strikeouts in a game by a Wake Forest pitching staff in almost two years.

Wake Forest took both teams in a Sunday doubleheader. In the opener, In the opener, the Deacs erased a 3-0 deficit and scored 25 runs over three innings for the 18-3 victory over Youngstown State in seven innings. Illinois then fell 10-1 in the nightcap.

"What I was really pleased with overall was our pitching and our defense," Walter said. "I thought both of those were really encouraging."

After getting Monday off, Wake Forest makes the 30-minute ride on Tuesday to meet UNC Greensboro. The Spartans dropped two of three to Northeastern over the weekend. Walter said he will need some innings from starting pitcher Reed Mascolo.

"Our bullpen is a little thin right now, so we're going to need a good start .. and we've got to get a little length out of him," Walter said. "If he only goes two or three innings, it's going to be tough for us, but if we can get five out of him, I fell good about our chances."