Wake Forest is ranked No. 1 in college baseball for the first time in program history, overtaking LSU thanks to a series win against Boston College while the Tigers dropped two of three at Auburn.

The DIbaseball.com poll released Monday had the Demon Deacons and Tigers swapping places. They're followed by Arkansas, Stanford and Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks and the Cardinal jumped three spots in the latest batch of ballots, while Vanderbilt stayed put from last week's poll.

The next five are South Carolina, Florida, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut and Duke. They're followed by Miami, West Virginia, Campbell, East Carolina and Oregon State. Closing out the top 20 are Clemson, which is in the poll for the first time, Kentucky, Dallas Baptist, Maryland and Boston College. The final five are Virginia, UTSA, Tennessee, Oregon and Southern Miss.

Baseball America also ranked Wake Forest No. 1. Neither ESPN or the USA Today coaches' polls had been released as of 10:30 a.m.

Beginning the weekend, Wake Forest (39-7, 18-5 ACC), Rhett Lowder pitched seven innings of five-hit ball, and reliever Michael Massey struck out four in his two innings of work to cap a 6-0 shutout of the Eagles on Friday. BC got a pair of 12th-inning home runs on Saturday to even the series with an 11-9 victory.

Needing a strong Sunday outing from Josh Hartle to take pressure off the bullpen, the left-hander gave up a home run in the second inning then stymied BC in a seven-inning performance that helped the Deacs take the series with a 4-2 win. It was the eighth Atlantic Coast Conference series win for Wake Forest, which will go for win No. 40 on Tuesday night against UNC Greensboro.

"I didn't feel like we played that well all weekend, but we managed to get a series win," Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said.

Hartle acknowledged the significance of having a strong outing.

"I knew it was important, (a) 1-1 series, very important," he said. "But i was just going to go out there and do whatever I could to keep us in the game. If I went five innings, four innings, regardless, just keeping runs off the board. I trusted the guys behind me to do what they do."

Wake Forest secured the victory in the ninth inning by throwing out a BC runner at the plate and then getting a close force play at second that went to video review before call was confirmed.

After Tuesday's game, the Deacs go to Florida State for a weekend series. They'll travel to UNC Wilmington on May 16th and finish the regular season at home against Virginia Tech, beginning May 19.