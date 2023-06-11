The hits kept on coming, and coming and coming. And when the final out was recorded, Wake Forest had decimated the Alabama pitching staff and bashed its way to the Men's College World Series, pounding the Crimson Tide, 22-5, to set up the opportunity to win its first national title since 1955.

Pitcher Josh Hartle (11-2) struggled in the early innings, but the Demon Deacons (52-10) muscled up on the Crimson Tide, hitting nine home runs off seven Alabama pitchers in a game that resembled a day at Chicago's Wrigley Field with the wind blowing out. In fact, in typical Wrigley fashion, after Alabama's Mac Guscette homered in the seventh inning, a fan sitting under a tent behind the left-field fence threw the ball back onto the field.

The nine home runs tied an NCAA record for most in a tournament game. Wake Forest is also the second team in NCAA history to win four tournament games by 10 runs or more, matching the mark set by LSU in 1997.

"We had high expectations

Inside the barrage, Brock Wilken hit three homers, and in the process became the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time home run hitter. His eighth-inning bash off Hunter Hoopes gave him a career total of 70, breaking the mark of 69 shared by J.D. Drew of Florida State and Anthony Maisano, who played for both Georgia Tech and Wake Forest.

Tommy Hawke homered for the second straight day, while Nick Kurtz atoned for a poor Saturday with a fourth-inning blow. Danny Corona drove in six runs with a pair of homers.

Alabama starter Jacob McNairy (7-3) gave up seven runs and didn't get out of the third inning. Five of the remaining six pitchers gave up at least one run.

The Crimson Tide fans, who made themselves heard on Saturday and Sunday with their "Roll, Tide!" cheers, were virtually reduced to a whisper. And because a few of those fans were engaged with Wake Forest fans in post-game encounters on Saturday, a police officer was stationed amongst them.

After Jim Jarvis grounded out to end the game, the Demon Deacons sprinted to the mound for the traditional celebration dog pile as fireworks sailed into the sky above the field. The team later posed for a photo and marched across their dugout to engage their fans, who again crammed into David F Couch Ballpark. Someone set off a yellow smoke bomb near third base, and while all this was going on, the Alabama team stood in short right field, possibly wondering what had hit them. They surely knew who hit them.

With Wake Forest as the visiting team, Hawke picked up where he left off from Saturday's victory. He led off with a double down the right-field line, and after Lucas Costello flied out, Kurtz, who went 0-for-4 on Saturday, crushed an 0-2 pitch to right field. About 20 feet up the first-base line, Kurtz spiked his bat into the artificial turf before beginning his home run trot. Wilken followed Kurtz with a home run that cleared a temporary platform in left field, where Alabama's Tommy Seidl never even turned around to watch it.

The Crimson Tide got two runs back in the bottom of the first. Jim Jarvis lined a leadoff double to the gap in right-center field, Andrew Pinckney followed a strikeout with a homer to left to narrow the Wake lead to 3-2.

Back came the Demon Deacons. Bennett Lee drew a one-out walk in the top of the second, and after Marek Houston struck out, Hawke homered to right field to re-extend the lead to 5-2. Hartle then gave up a homer to Colby Shelton and a walk to Ed Johnson in the bottom of the second, leading to a mound visit from pitching coach Corey Muscara. After the visit, Hartle struck out the next two batters to avoid further damage.

Kurtz struck out to start the third, but Wilken homered again, giving him 29 for the season and 69 for his career, at the time tying the ACC record. Justin Johnson followed that with a single and Bennett Lee walked, setting up Corona for a three-run blast to center.

The Deacs added to their lead on Pierce Bennett's two-out, two-run single in the sixth. Hartle surrendered a two-out homer to Colby Shelton in the bottom of the seventh.

For additional insurance, Wake scored six more in the eighth, highlighted by a grand slam by ninth-place hitter Marek Houston off Alton Davis II, Alabama's fifth pitcher of the day. The Deacs got four more in the ninth.

One Wake Forest fan had been yelling "We want 20!" When they Demon Deacons hit that target, the same fan began yelling, "We want 25!"