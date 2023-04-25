Wake Forest left 10 men on base in Tuesday night’s showdown with Coastal Carolina, but it’s the runners they didn’t leave behind that tortured the Chanticleers.

Brock Wilken became the school’s all-time home run leader and Nick Kurtz hit a grand slam home run to lead the second-ranked Demon Deacons to an 11-1 victory over No. 6 Coastal Carolina. The game was halted in the seventh inning when Justin Johnson’s double scored two runs, triggering the 10-run rule. Coach Tom Walter said the two teams had agreed to abide by that rule before the game started.

The victory atoned for a 13-11 loss last month to Coastal Carolina in which the Demon Deacons committed seven errors.

“Yeah, we had to have it,” Walter said. “It’s a top-10 matchup, and this is one of those games that when it comes to postseason seeding, the committee is going to be looking at this game right here.”

“I still have nightmares about that day,” Walter said, referring to the previous loss to Coastal Carolina. “I think we only gave up six or seven hits on the day, but managed to come away with a loss and gave up 13 runs. So, fortunately, we’ve been playing much better baseball since then.”

After using six pitchers in a 15-7 loss to Southern Miss on Sunday, Coastal Carolina sent John Kelly to the mound to face the Demon Deacons for his sixth appearance of the season. Kelly brought in a 10.38 ERA with just 4.1 innings pitched, but against Wake Forest, he didn’t even get that far.

After Kelly surrendered two runs in the first inning, he loaded the bases in the second inning after giving up a single and two walks. That walk to Tommy Hawke chased Kelly and brought Will Smith out of the bullpen. Smith got an infield fly and coaxed Kurtz to hit into a double play to avoid further damage.

In the bottom of the third, Wilken put his name in the Wake Forest record book, hitting a 1-0 offering from Smith over the left-field wall to ultimately extend the Wake Forest lead to 3-0. The Chanticleers appealed the play, saying Wilken missed first, but Wilken was ruled safe. The umpires then reviewed the video and confirmed that Wilken indeed had touched them all.

Wilken’s 59th career home run broke a tie with Jamie D’Antona, who set the mark from 2001-2003.

“I just got it, put a good swing on it,” Wilken said. “But that moment is super surreal to me. Being able to accomplish that goal is something that you dream of as a kid, and I remember every single step of the way ... including hitting first base.”

Zach Beach, Coastal Carolina’s third leading batter, broke up the shutout in the top of the fifth with a homer to center field, but Wake Forest blew the game open in the bottom of the inning. Four straight walks forced in a run, and Kurtz hit a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right-center field for a grand slam and a 9-1 edge. It’s the second straight game in which the Chanticleer pitchers gave up five runs in an inning; it was a five-run eighth inning by Southern Miss on Sunday that led to that loss.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lucas Costello singled, Kurtz walked and Wilken singled to load the bases. Costello was picked off at third, but Johnson hit a bloop to left-center field that escaped the diving try of Nick Lucky and brought Coastal Carolina’s suffering to an end. Again, the Chanticleers used six pitchers.

Seth Keener (6-0) pitched five innings to pick up the victory, giving up five hits and striking out six. Michael Massey relieved Keener and struck out five in two innings of work.

Kelly’s one inning of trouble saddled him with the loss. But it left Walter relieved that a postseason goal is still attainable.

“National seeds are on the line every time we take the field,” Walter said. “One loss can swing you 15 spots in the RPI. So, tonight was a good win and should help that.”

