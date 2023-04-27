Josh Wilken made sure he was present to watch the history his son was about to make.

After coaching Brock Wilken's younger brother at a baseball practice, the elder Wilken made the 11-hour drive from Tampa, Florida, and showed up in Winston-Salem well before sunrise on Monday. Most people might have been happy to find a bed and a pillow and spend the day recovering from the trip. But after one long drive, Josh Wilken was ready for a few more drives.

"He's like, 'Hey, man, so you busy tomorrow?'" Wilken said, recounting the conversation, in the minutes after he set the Wake Forest career record for home runs in an 11-1, seven-inning victory over sixth-ranked Coastal Carolina on Tuesday. He was speaking to his father while the team bus was heading back from another Atlantic Coast Conference series win at Pittsburgh.

"'Wanna play some golf?' And that was pretty special," Brock Wilken said. "He got here about the same time we did, about one or two in the morning. And then he got some work done, and then right after class, we went to golf."

The Wilkens played that Monday afternoon at Meadowlands Golf Club, southeast of downtown Winston-Salem.

Then came Tuesday and the anticipation that Brock Wilken might break the record. Batting cleanup and leading off the bottom of the third inning against Coastal Carolina reliever Will Smith, Wilken ended the suspense, hitting a 1-0 pitch over the left-field wall. It was the 59th home run of his Wake Forest career, breaking the mark of 58 set by Jamie D'Antona, who established the mark in 2003. Wilken also holds the school record for most home runs by a freshman, tying the record of 17 set by D'Antona's in 2001.

"I was kind of sitting on that pitch right there ... I just got to put a good swing on it," Wilken said. And now that he's set the record, a mental burden has been lifted.

"And you know, not being able to think about it helps me relax more and just be able to go out there and play and go try to win the games," he said. "You know, it wasn't really a topic of conversation with my teammates because you know that they know how special of a moment that is. And you know they didn't want to have that baseball jinx in there, either."

After Wilken circled the bases, and survived an appeal by Coastal Carolina and a video review after the Chanticleers claimed he didn't touch first, he headed to the dugout and was greeted by Wake Forest Coach Tom Walter.

"I don't think a lot of people know how much it means to me. (Walter) being able to give me this opportunity is unlike anything I could ever say thank you to anyone," Wilken said. "And being able to share that moment with him was very special."

And Josh Wilken saw it in person after making a beeline from Florida's west coast to central North Carolina.

"My dad, it was his first game that he got to come to all year. It's his first home game," he said, adding that it was even more special when the public address announcer told the crowd that Wilken had set the record.

"I spoke to my dad and he just gave me a little fist bump and a little point. And I think that moment almost brought as much joy and tears to my eyes as anything," he said. "Being able to do that with my family here was very, very special and very surreal for me and will leave a lasting impression on my life forever."

NOTING THE DEACS: Reliever Camden Minacci turned retriever on Tuesday night, rushing out to the area beyond the left-field wall to bring Wilken's home run ball back to him. "It was pretty special that he got that ball, and we had a pretty special hug in the dugout for sure" ... The game between the Deacs and Appalachian State, which was scheduled for Wednesday night in Shelby, was canceled because of rain. The game was moved from Winston-Salem to Shelby to pay tribute to Jim Horn, a player on the 1955 national championship baseball team at Wake. Horn, who passed away in 2016, was instrumental in the construction of Keeter Stadium, which is home to the American Legion World Series ... Wake Forest, which has Friday off, is also taking a break from ACC play this weekend. Wofford is on on Saturday for a 6 p.m. start, and High Point comes in on Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. With no mid-week game next week, the Deacs come back to David F. Couch Ballpark for a three-game series with Boston College beginning on Friday.