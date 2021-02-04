Winston-Salem considering how to honor the late Hank Aaron

A few Winston-Salem citizens think it's time for the city to honor the legendary Hank Aaron.
Before he became a professional in the mid-1950s, Aaron had to sign that first contract. And as it so happens, at age 18, he signed with the Negro League’s Indianapolis Clowns at Union Station on what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“I believe it would be meaningful and obviously appropriate to place a historical marker at the recently refurbished station commemorating that important milestone in Aaron’s legendary career,” said David Solomon, a Winston-Salem resident who is a college basketball coach and a historian. “It’s an important part of American history.”
Mayor Allen Joines has heard about the idea and likes it.
“The city is considering a story board for Union Station, and this could be an important addition,” Joines wrote via email about the station that was built in 1926, has been recognized on the National Register of Historic Places and was renovated in 2019.
Joines said he’s also floated the idea to Annette Scippio, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council representing the East Ward.
Nigel Alston, the executive director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, said anything the city could do to recognize Aaron would be a good move.
“To honor a legend like Hank Aaron for all he represented to baseball, his race and humanity, and the fact that our community and the train station had a part in it would be outstanding,” Alston said.
Aaron, who died Jan. 22 at age 86, hit 755 career home runs after signing with the Milwaukee Braves and, even without the long balls, still accumulated more than 3,000 career hits on his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame. After the Braves moved to Atlanta, Aaron endured racists threats as he pursued Babe Ruth's career record of 714 home runs, surpassing Ruth with No. 715 on April 8, 1974, in his home stadium. Aaron returned to Milwaukee to end his playing career with the Brewers in 1975 and ’76.
Aaron once told legendary Winston-Salem minor-league manager Bill Slack about being put on a train from Mobile, Ala., to Winston-Salem by Aaron's mother, Estella. The Clowns were traveling to play and happened to be in Winston-Salem in November 1951. After Aaron got off the train at what was Claremont Avenue at the time, the Clowns signed him to a contract paying him $200 a month.
Slack, whose tenure in Winston-Salem covered the 1960s into the 1980s, formed a relationship with Aaron and decided in 1985 to leave the Boston Red Sox organization and work for Aaron. Victor Slack, 66, said his father loved working for the Braves and with Aaron.
“He worked for the Red Sox for 33 years since he came out of high school, but then the Braves and Hank Aaron convinced him to work with them,” said Victor, who lives in Lewisville.
Victor Slack also would like to see Winston-Salem honor Aaron.
“I think that would be great,” Victor said. “Hank Aaron was also in Winston-Salem when the new ballpark was being planned (in 2007), so my dad and Hank had a great relationship.”
Victor said his father, who lives in Murrells Inlet, S.C., has had recent health issues but is doing OK.
“He has his good days and bad days,” Victor said.
In 2008, Bill Slack told the Journal and writer Dan Collins about Aaron’s first trip to Winston-Salem in 1951.
"He said, ‘Probably as scary a moment as I had was when I was 17 (actually, he was 18). My momma put me on the train in Mobile, Alabama, and it was going to Winston-Salem, North Carolina,’” Slack told the Journal. “’She packed me a big brown bag of sandwiches and stuff to eat and she put me on this seat right here and said ‘Don't you get off of this seat until you get to Winston-Salem and there will be somebody there to meet you.'
"That's when he joined the Indianapolis Clowns."
