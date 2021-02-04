Winston-Salem considering how to honor the late Hank Aaron

“To honor a legend like Hank Aaron for all he represented to baseball, his race and humanity, and the fact that our community and the train station had a part in it would be outstanding,” Alston said.

Aaron, who died Jan. 22 at age 86, hit 755 career home runs after signing with the Milwaukee Braves and, even without the long balls, still accumulated more than 3,000 career hits on his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame. After the Braves moved to Atlanta, Aaron endured racists threats as he pursued Babe Ruth's career record of 714 home runs, surpassing Ruth with No. 715 on April 8, 1974, in his home stadium. Aaron returned to Milwaukee to end his playing career with the Brewers in 1975 and ’76.

Aaron once told legendary Winston-Salem minor-league manager Bill Slack about being put on a train from Mobile, Ala., to Winston-Salem by Aaron's mother, Estella. The Clowns were traveling to play and happened to be in Winston-Salem in November 1951. After Aaron got off the train at what was Claremont Avenue at the time, the Clowns signed him to a contract paying him $200 a month.

Slack, whose tenure in Winston-Salem covered the 1960s into the 1980s, formed a relationship with Aaron and decided in 1985 to leave the Boston Red Sox organization and work for Aaron. Victor Slack, 66, said his father loved working for the Braves and with Aaron.