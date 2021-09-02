Winston-Salem Dash announce two NIL deals with college athletes, Twin City natives

Two area college athletes, both Winston-Salem natives, has signed deals with the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team regarding name, image and likeness.

Basketball players Daivien Williamson of Wake Forest and Amaya Tucker of Winston-Salem State have agreed to contracts with the High-A East League minor-league team. Terms were not disclosed.

The two have been given exclusive merchandise packages, and they will be team ambassadors on their campuses, according to a news release.

Williamson, a Winston-Salem Prep graduate, just finished his first season with the Deacons men's basketball team. He spent his first two seasons at East Tennessee State before joining his former ETSU head coach, Steve Forbes, back in Winston-Salem. Williamson averaged 12.9 points and 2.5 rebounds for Wake Forest in 2020-21.

Tucker, a Reagan alumna, joined the WSSU women's basketball program in 2018. The CIAA didn't play basketball last season. As a freshman in 2018-19, Tucker averaged 16 points per game. She saw her sophomore season end early because of injury but still averaged 12.7 points before being sidelined.

