Winston-Salem Dash announce two NIL deals with local college athletes, Twin City natives

The Winston-Salem Dash announced NIL deals with two local college athletes on Thursday, and both are Twin City natives.

The High-A minor league team agreed to contracts with Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson and Winston-Salem State's Amaya Tucker.

According to the release, the two have been given exclusive merchandise packages, and they will both will be team ambassadors on their respective campuses.

Williamson, a Winston-Salem Prep graduate, just finished his first season with the Deacons men's basketball team. He spent his first two seasons at East Tennessee State before joining his former ETSU head coach, Steve Forbes, back in Winston-Salem. Williamson averaged 12.9 points and 2.5 rebounds for Wake Forest in 2020-21.

Tucker, a Reagan alumna, joined the WSSU women's basketball program in 2018. The CIAA didn't play basketball last season. Tucker broke out as a freshman in 2018-19, averaging 16 points per game. She saw her sophomore season end early due to injury, but still averaged 12.7 points before being sidelined.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two superb athletes as part of the Dash family, and we look forward to welcoming more in the future,” Dash president C.J. Johnson said. “It is an added bonus that Amaya and Daivien have grown up with us right here in Winston-Salem.”

