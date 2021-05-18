Winston-Salem Dash report

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies) on Tuesday.
Score
Blue Claws 5, Dash 0
Why the Dash lost
They had only one hit, left fielder Alex Destino's harmless double.
Stars
Dash
LF Alex Destino 1-for-3, 2B.
Jersey Shore
Pitching staff: Starter Josh Hendrickson allowed Destino's double and one walk in four innings. Then, relievers Jonathan Hughes, Riley Wilson and Billy Sullivan combined to pitch five perfect innings.
Shortstop Bryson Stott connected for his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning. That gave the Blue Claws a 3-0 lead.
Statistics
Records
Jersey Shore: 5-8.
Dash: 7-6; two games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in South Division.