Winston-Salem Dash report
Winston-Salem Dash report

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies) on Tuesday.

Score

Blue Claws 5, Dash 0

Why the Dash lost

They had only one hit, left fielder Alex Destino's harmless double.

Stars

Dash

LF Alex Destino 1-for-3, 2B.

Jersey Shore

Pitching staff: Starter Josh Hendrickson allowed Destino's double and one walk in four innings. Then, relievers Jonathan Hughes, Riley Wilson and Billy Sullivan combined to pitch five perfect innings.

Shortstop Bryson Stott connected for his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning. That gave the Blue Claws a 3-0 lead.

Statistics

Click here to see full statistics from MiLB.com.

Records

Jersey Shore: 5-8.

Dash: 7-6; two games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in South Division.

Up next for Dash

At Jersey Shore, Wednesday-Sunday. Returns home to play Hickory in Truist Stadium, with all seats available for sale, May 25-30.

