2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule

Tip times and network assignments will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event.
Monday, November 29
Notre Dame at Illinois
Iowa at Virginia
Tuesday, November 30
Indiana at Syracuse
Minnesota at Pittsburgh
Northwestern at Wake Forest
Duke at Ohio State
Florida State at Purdue
Clemson at Rutgers
Wednesday, December 1
Virginia Tech at Maryland
Michigan at North Carolina
Louisville at Michigan State
Nebraska at NC State
Miami at Penn State
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
