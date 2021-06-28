 Skip to main content
2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule
2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule

Tip times and network assignments will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event.

Monday, November 29

Notre Dame at Illinois

Iowa at Virginia

Tuesday, November 30

Indiana at Syracuse

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Clemson at Rutgers

 Wednesday, December 1

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Michigan at North Carolina

Louisville at Michigan State

Nebraska at NC State

Miami at Penn State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Breaking down Michigan State football's June commitments

