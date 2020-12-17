 Skip to main content
App State men roll past Greensboro College
BOONE —Donovan Gregory scored a career high 18 points as the Appalachian State men's basketball team cruised to an 87-47 win over Greensboro College on Thursday.

The win pushes App State's record to 5-2 on the season and clinches a winning mark in non-conference play. Paired with a 6-5 mark in non-conference action last season, the Mountaineers have now posted back-to-back non-conference winning records for the first time since the 1998-99 season (6-4) and 1999-00 campaign (6-4).

Gregory finished 5 of 6 (83.3 percent) from the field and 8 of 9 (88.9 percent) from the free throw line. He added a career best five assists and a block.

In his first game of the season, Deshon Parker had 12 points, five rebounds and a team-high three steals. Adrian Delph reached double figures with 12 points and a season high seven rebounds. RJ Duhart added nine points and five rebounds off the bench, while James Lewis Jr. recorded a team high eight rebounds and a pair of steals.

Appalachian State has a quick turnaround, hosting Columbia International on Friday at 4 p.m.

