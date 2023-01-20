 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Defense lawyers seeks bond for basketball player

  • 0
Alabama Player Arrested

Alabama forward Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sunday.

 AP FILE PHOTO

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing he is not a threat to the community and there is scant evidence against him.

Darius Miles' attorney on Thursday asked a judge to set a bond hearing. The 21-year-old former junior reserve forward for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is accused of providing the gun in a fatal shooting that killed a young woman near the University of Alabama campus. Miles has been dismissed from the team.

University spokesman Shane Dorrill said he also “has been suspended and removed from campus pending the outcome of a student conduct case related to this serious matter.” Miles is currently being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

People are also reading…

Defense lawyer Mary Turner wrote in the request that Miles is not a flight risk and has no prior criminal history. She also asserted that the prosecution would be unable to produce enough evidence at the bail hearing for a jury to sustain a capital conviction against Miles. She argued one standard regarding bail is to deny bail if prosecutors show evidence that could sustain a conviction and “to allow bail if the evidence is not so efficacious.”

Prosecutors have not responded to the request for a bond hearing.

Alabama coach Nate Oats said Friday there were no character red-flags during the recruitment process of Miles or while he was on the team.

“There was zero off-the-floor character issues when we recruited him,” Oats said. "And to be honest with you, even when he was here, we had no real issues with him off the floor. He’s a likable kid that everybody liked.

“The only issues we ever had was just trying to get motivated and play a little harder in practice, be more consistent. Just basketball stuff. Nobody saw this coming. He comes from a really good family.”

Oats said Miles' father is retired military and his mother is a police officer in the Washington, D.C., area.

“We recruited Darius during COVID when you couldn’t go visit him, so it was all done via Zooms and phone calls,” the Tide coach said. “I love the kid. He was super easy to talk to. He still is. He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve coached.”

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, police said.

Investigators wrote in a court document that Miles admitted to providing the gun used in the fatal shooting, but Davis fired the weapon.

Miles will appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7 at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, according to a court document.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Investigators: Alabama forward Darius Miles provided gun in fatal shooting

Investigators: Alabama forward Darius Miles provided gun in fatal shooting

Authorities say a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting. Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused by police of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university’s campus.

In Paris, Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work as coach

In Paris, Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work as coach

Quin Snyder spent two days on a basketball court in Paris and was back in his element. The former coach of the Utah Jazz hadn't done any real basketball work since stepping down last June. But he took advantage of a chance to return to the floor, albeit briefly, as director of the Basketball Africa League Combine in Paris this week.

LaVine scores 30 points as Bulls thwart Pistons in Paris

LaVine scores 30 points as Bulls thwart Pistons in Paris

PARIS — With Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game on Thursday.

4-time WNBA champion Maya Moore officially retires at 33

4-time WNBA champion Maya Moore officially retires at 33

Maya Moore has decided to retire officially from playing basketball. The Minnesota Lynx great stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from prison by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. Irons married Moore soon after getting released and the couple had their first child in February. The 33-year-old Moore won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, two Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball and two NCAA titles with UConn. She’ll be eligible for the Naismith Hall of Fame next year since she stopped playing four years ago.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert