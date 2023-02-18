East Forsyth won the 4-A Central Piedmont Conference men’s final, 69-60, over Reagan on Saturday in a game that covered 16 hours because of a power outage at halftime that followed an extended break for a player injury.

“The message was ‘We still have unfinished business to take care of,’ and so everybody’s emotions were really, really high and so we wanted to do this for Corion [Marshall],” said Eagles coach Monty Gray, who won his first conference tournament there since taking over in 2020.

Prior to last night’s postponement, the two team’s had faced off twice in the regular season, with Reagan winning 78-75 at home and East winning 52-44 in triple overtime on its court.

A back-and-forth affair initially, Saturday’s action began with the score tied at 26 to begin the second half.

Reagan struck first with a fall-away jumper from Caleb Ellison and retook the lead, 31-29, with a three point play by forward Carl Ford.

But from there, an effective Eagles’ mixture of man-to-man and 3-2 or 2-3 zones kept big men away from the basket to disrupt the Raiders offense during a 14-3 run sparked by a lead-changing 3-pointer by junior David Gray and two inside shots by senior guard Matt Joines, who had a game-high 22 points.

“He (coach Gray) did a good job of switching defenses like you said and we just didn’t do a good job of adjusting to each one and penetrating with each one,” Raiders coach Adam Muse said. “But credit to them, they do a really good job of getting in the passing lanes and anticipating passes. They just kept their hands on a lot of balls, which led to turnovers for touchdowns and that’s what the difference in the game was, I thought.”

The Eagles maintained the lead the rest of the way, expanding to a 53-37 edge that remained in double-digits until late in the fourth quarter.

“Well, I’m going to tell you: they play some great sagging man-to-man defense and it’s almost like a zone,” Gray said. “But it’s man-to-man and so what we were trying to do was try to overload them one side. I think our guards were a little taller, a little bigger than their guards.”

UNC Pembroke signee Will Gray was the first half’s high scorer with 11 points and finished with 18, including a powerful second-quarter dunk and a transition lay-up from his own steal early in the third.

Utilizing a smaller lineup, senior guard Oshae’ Fernanders substituted for Marshall, the senior forward who suffered a severe concussion going for a loose ball during the first quarter Friday night. Fernanders scored nine points, all in the second half.

Gray said that Marshall is “going to be fine” but will be in a neck brace for the next two weeks.

“The doctor said he’ll be released once he starts drinking and eating. I talked to his sister this morning at about six o’clock and she said that he is definitely eating and drinking right now.

“Of course, he is in a lot of pain, but he is in good spirits. We got to FaceTime with him as soon as we got done winning and so he is all good.”

The game began with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on Friday, but was rescheduled to 10 a.m. Saturday, after a power outage took place at 8:38 p.m. during halftime at Mount Tabor’s gym. The decision to postpone the game was announced by Mount Tabor athletic director Frank Martin.

The previous stoppage occurred with 2:24 left in the first quarter after Marshall's injury and the Eagles ahead 8-4. Play was halted for 20 minutes, after which players were given time to warm up. Players from both teams formed a circle and locked arms as they prayed together.

The NCHSAA was scheduled to release its playoffs seedings on Saturday. Entering Saturday’s action, East ranked No. 6 at .619787 and Reagan ranked 26th at .548539 in the 4-A West Region RPI standings.

East Forsyth reached the tournament final with an opening round 64-51 win over rival Glenn, followed by a 77-68 Tuesday semifinal victory over Reynolds, a No. 7 seed who had upset No. 3 seed West Forsyth, 67-64.

Reagan defeated No. 5 seed Davie 71-69 in double overtime Monday, before knocking off then-24-1 Mount Tabor, the home No. 1 seed, on Wednesday, 45-41. Tabor was 14-0 in regular season conference play and won 51-38 and 54-52 over the Raiders in its two previous matchups.

In the semifinal, Reagan held Tabor, who had averaged 71.96 points per game, to a season-low.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling right now,” Gray said. “We won the regular season [conference championship] last year and we fell a little short this year, but winning the tournament makes everything worthwhile. The guys worked hard. They believe in what we’re about and what we’re trying to do and so it’s all about our team right now.”

GALLERY: East Forsyth wins CPC with 69-60 win over Reagan