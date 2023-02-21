Brett Blevins woke up in a Boston Children’s Hospital bed, having been sedated for eight hours and gashed in the chest after a rare surgery performed on less than 30 people at that facility by a Greensboro man he had never met. It likely saved his life.

Prior to the April 14 operation, the then-East Forsyth freshman had been told the first week of school that in months, his heart would rupture. In that instant, his first words turned toward a game he hadn’t played competitively since the age of eight.

“Can I play basketball?” Blevins asked.

Diagnosed at the age of seven, East Forsyth’s 6-foot, 8-inch sophomore forward was born with a unicuspid aortic valve, an extremely rare congenital heart condition estimated to affect 0.02% of adults. This means that Blevins' aortic valve only had one leaflet, compared to the typical three. And with that, the valve was not able to fully close nor allow the proper blood supply to go into the body.

According to his mother, Michelle Blevins, they are not aware of anyone else in the family having this condition. Brett’s sisters, Meredith and Laney, have tested negative.

An athletic kid in his youth, Blevins played basketball and soccer, his favorite being basketball. However, a visit with a new pediatrician further examined an irregular heartbeat, leading to the discovery of the structural abnormality.

While he remained active at the time, a cardiologist’s assessment at age nine decided to greatly reduce his activity level. This largely barred him from playing sports, specifically, his favorite one.

“My first reaction was I didn’t really know what to think and then it kind of hit my head,” Blevins said. “I really started crying and after that, I kind of settled in with the facts and I was looking for new options of what I could do.”

With limited choices, Blevins took up golf, a lower-intensity sport, in an attempt to fill the void. A person of dedication, he put time in, earning a spot as East’s fourth ranked player as a freshman.

However, for him, golf felt more like a substitute rather than real fulfillment. Unable to fill the void, his hunger for hoops caused him to shoot baskets in the driveway and play pickup games at the YMCA, despite his condition causing shortness of breath and struggles running up and down the court.

With golf, his continued growth caused him to frequently re-size his club shafts. Away from it, grew tired of answering questions about why someone his height wasn’t playing the sport he truly loved.

“Like I heard that so many times last year,” Blevins said. “So many times and you just had to block it out. But nobody really, only my close friends, really knew the reason.”

Coping with the condition, Blevins tried to act like golf was his No. 1 game but knew it really wasn’t. He averaged rounds in the low to mid-80s yet off the course, described himself as “decent” but genuinely at a much lower self-esteem.

One day, Blevins was in the car with East’s then-golf coach Monty Gray, who also happens to be the Eagles’ basketball coach.

“He said, ‘Coach, I really want to play.’”

“I said, well, Brett, that’s easy.’ I said, ‘Come out, start doing workouts with us.’”

Behind the scenes, the August MRI done at Duke University Medical Center in Durham revealed that his heart had become severely dilated with an aortic aneurysm over five centimeters. At that level, Blevins was thought to have only a three-to-six-month window before a deadly rupture, requiring preventive surgery to survive.

Receiving four separate opinions, a more common proposal was a more conservative mechanical valve option, one that, even with success, meant an extremely limited, low-risk lifestyle in the future.

But Blevins hoped for a “normal life.” Dejected, he didn’t want to talk about surgery anymore, while his mother actively researched solutions to the problem.

The fourth opinion came from Dr. Christopher W. Baird, a Greensboro native, who graduated from the medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School. According to Michelle Blevins, Baird told her about another procedure her son had been waiting to come for years.

“When I went to Duke and I found out that I would probably have to get the mechanical valve, it really put a lot of stress on my life and I really tried to block it out and everything,” Blevins said. “And then whenever my parents found the opinion of Boston Children’s and they said that they can possibly do the repair and we got the repair done, I was elated. I was very happy; I was counting down the days.”

Receiving a monthly echocardiogram at Duke’s Greensboro location, the careful monitoring extended the timetable to about eight months, before Baird’s team conducted this rare full open heart operation.

Awakening from the surgery, a letter stating an approval to participate in all varsity sports had already been prepared. From there, Blevins quickly sent Gray a text about it from the intensive care unit.

Determined, Blevins left the hospital six days after the operation and walked about 20,000 steps a day on a 17-day sight-seeing tour of Boston that included Fenway Park and Freedom Trail. Upon his return home, friends instantly noticed changes in his enthusiasm.

Weighing 180 pounds pre-op, he naturally lost 15 pounds due to lack of eating for the extended period. However, he had the motivation to catch up on lost years, working out three hours a day, increased to five to six hours a day.

Through that, Blevins added 20 pounds of muscle, went from one pushup to sets of 30. In his first-ever timed mile run, about five months after surgery, he was able to complete the conditioning test in 7:30 then 7:18 early this fall, well under the eight-minute time Gray expects for his typical big men, not one in his particular situation.

“The funny thing about Brett, he was actually doing more than the kids that had been here all summer,” Gray said. “And that was the one thing I noticed about Brett was ‘This kid is the real deal’ because we had to run miles, we had to run hills, we had to lift, we had pushups, we had to do the whole nine and here, this kid had major surgery and he’s out here kicking butt.

“He’s doing good things, he’s working hard. I knew he was determined. As far as varsity, it was a no-brainer.”

Dedicated to his craft, Blevins is admittedly a raw talent but is the first to come and continues practicing until his parents have to pick him up, often an extra 30 to 45 minutes after team sessions or games.

As a coach, Gray allows players to take breaks at the point of “too much” but has been “blown away” by the “all in” kid that outruns guards and throughout this, has been a straight A student taking advanced placement classes. From a mental health standpoint, Gray sees a student who is more sure of himself as “one of the guys” in a team sport environment.

This season, the young player has earned time off the bench, but hopes to work his way into a bigger role over the course of his career. Against rival Glenn, fans cheered his name when he came in at the end of the game.

“The first time he played, I was sitting there crying,” Michelle Blevins said. “It was really sweet; one of his really good friends, his mom actually came to see him play the first time and we were both sitting there and we were both just crying.”

The sophomore is a regular at other East sporting events in support of schoolmates. Additionally, he has been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and tries to balance his social life outside of the sport.

As East Forsyth enters the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs, Blevins remains motivated to carry a much heavier load than what anyone could have expected of him.

“I would say starting at this late of an age, it helps me not being burnt out and starting from a young age,” Blevins said. “I mean, really, you don’t know what you are missing until after you don’t have it.”

“And whenever I’m feeling down or having a bad practice, I always try to remember that ‘You didn’t have this opportunity before but now you do and you just keep pushing’ and it always works.”