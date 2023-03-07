GREENSBORO — Give Michael B. Jordan an assist in Georgia Tech's opening-round victory over Florida State in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Ja'Von Franklin hit the front end of a two-shot foul with two-tenths of a second left to complete a second-half comeback and give the 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets a 61-60 victory over the 12th-seeded Seminoles in the tournament opener. Georgia Tech plays fifth-seeded Pitt at 2:30 in Wednesday's second round.

Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner credited the rally in part to taking his team to watch the new movie "Creed 3, which is Jordan's directing debut.

"If you haven't seen "Creed 3," I would recommend it, and I'm not Michael B. Jordan's agent, even though I wish I was," Pastner said. "But that was a heck of a movie. These guys performed like Adonis Creed with the toughness and we used the analogies out of the movie. It was pretty cool."

Kyle Sturdivant, who had a key role in the rally, agreed that "Creed 3" helped the Yellow Jackets come back from a 10-point halftime deficit that edged higher early in the second half.

"It really wasn't no discouraging thought to be honest," Sturdivant said. "We saw "Creed" the other day, and this is what we watched the movie for. We knew we was going to be down, but it's never over until the game is over, and that's why we fought."

The Yellow Jackets (15-17) trailed by as much as 11 early in the second half, but they whittled away at the Florida State lead until tying the score at 53 on a 12-foot jumper by Dallan Coleman with 3:38 to go. Caleb Mills would hit a 3 at 2:03 to give the Seminoles (9-23) a little breathing room at 60-55, but that edge vanished as well. That was the last Florida State basket, a drought that contributed to an 11-for-26 shooting performance in the second half. That includes a 4-for-13 performance from 3-point range.

Sturdivant tied the score at 60 for Georgia Tech with a 12-foot jumper in the paint with 55.9 seconds to play. Florida State had a chance to retake the lead, but a 3-point-try by Darin Green Jr. spun around the inside of the rim and came out.

Georgia Tech worked the game clock down the the last few seconds. Lance Terry's attempted dunk from the right baseline was blocked, and the deflection landed in the hands of Franklin, who hit his first free throw. The referees then went to the scorer's table to review the play leading to the foul and put a one-tenth of a second back on the clock.

Coleman missed the second shot. Cameron Corhen heaved the ball toward the Florida State basket, but the try was short and landed left of the basket.

Kelly Miles led Georgia Tech with 21 points, while Franklin had 10 points and 19 rebounds, and Coleman also had 10. The Yellow Jackets committed only five turnovers, and only one in the second half.

Corhen and Green had 10 each for Florida State, which lost seven of its last eight games. The Seminoles had beaten Georgia Tech, 75-64, in January.

Pastner also paid homage to Florida State Coach Leonard Hamilton.

"I have said this many times: He deserves to be in the basketball Hall of Fame, and I hope he's nominated. Somebody hopefully nominates him for what he's done, and I just think he deserves to be there, and I'm hoping at some point he gets in," Pastner said.

Hamilton alluded to problems within his program that led to the poor record that ended with the heatrbreaking loss at the Greensboro Coliseum. Two players who could have contributed to the program this season -- Jaylan Gainey and Cam'Ron Fletcher -- were lost for the season due to injury. Baba Miller had to serve a 16-game NCAA-imposed suspension and didn't join the team until Jan. 11. Also, Chandler Jackson missed the first three games of the season with a broken thumb and De'Ante Green was injured during his senior year in high school and had planned to sit out the year before the other injuries forced him onto the court.

"You have no idea how I feel every day I get up, because I feel like the buck stops with me. We've got to be prepared for injuries. We've got to be prepared for youngsters exercising their right to make decisions to move on with their careers, even though it might not be the wisest thing to do.," said Hamilton, a Gastonia native. "You've got to respect that, and I think sometimes as coaches ... we think about what's best for them and what's best for us. But sometimes we don't have the right to dictate, and we only can inform and have conversations with kids to help them navigate through the challenges that they have.

"But I think moving forward, we will be working hard to prepare for the unexpected so that we don't ever get caught in a situation like this. You've got to prepare differently," he added. "But I think we know exactly how we need to fix this. We've got to be on it. As far as I'm concerned, next season starts today. That's where we'll be placing all the emphasis as we move through this process."

In the next game, there was hardly any suspense as Boston College sped away from Louisville in the second half and took an 80-62 victory. It ends the Cardinals' abysmal season at 4-26.

The Eagles (16-16) shot 56% from the field in the second half, while Louisville did no better than 40% for the game. Louisville held a 45-43 lead with 15:56 to play, when Boston College went on a 14-4 run to take charge.Makai Ashton-Langford led Boston College with 16 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield led Louisville with 13.

Boston College will play seventh-seeded North Carolina at 7 p.m. in the second round on Wednesday.