Lewis leads App State men past Georgia State

BOONE — James Lewis Jr. posted his second double-double of the season as the App State men's basketball team completed a weekend sweep of Georgia State with a 74-61 victory on Saturday.

The victory bumps the Mountaineers record to 12-5 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. App State's 6-2 record keeps it atop the Sun Belt East Division and is the best start in conference play since the 2007-08 season, when it also started 6-2. In addition, the Mountaineers 12-5 start is the best through the first 17 games since the 2006-07 team that began the season 13-4.

Lewis finished with App State career highs of 22 points and 14 rebounds (eight offensive). He finished 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) from the field and added three steals and a block.

Donovan Gregory chipped in 14 points on 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) shooting and six rebounds. Justin Forrest and Michael Almonacy each added 13 points for App State.

The Panthers fell to 8-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

The Mountaineers will hit the road to begin a four-game road swing next weekend at Troy.