N.C. State women have repeat title in mind

In the ACC Women’s Tournament final, N.C. State will be attempting to repeat as champion and Louisville will be looking for redemption.
The Wolfpack used a frantic fourth-quarter rally to come from behind and beat Georgia Tech 66-61 in the second semifinal game on Saturday. Louisville secured its berth in the finals with a 72-59 win over Syracuse in the first semifinal game of the day.
N.C. State (19-2) won the tournament last year with a 71-66 win over Florida State in the final. Coming in as the No. 2 seed, the Wolfpack appeared to be done after three quarters against the Yellow Jackets, but got a big lift from Kai Crutchfield off the bench.
“Louisville’s a great team and I know we will definitely get their 'A' game tomorrow,” said N.C. State coach Wes Moore. “And we’re going to — quite honestly — have to play better than we’ve played in these first two games (of the tournament).”
The teams met during the regular season in Louisville. The Wolfpack broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 74-60 win, handing the Cardinals one of their two losses this season.
“I know they’re excited about getting another opportunity to play us,” Moore said. “We’ve found a way to win (in the tournament), but I wouldn’t say we’re clicking, by any means. We’re going to have to match their intensity. We’re going to have to execute a little bit better offensively, and hopefully shoot the ball a little bit better because Louisville’s going to score points.”
Despite being the No. 1 seed in the 2020 ACC Women’s Tournament, Louisville (23-2) lost a close semifinal game to Florida State. That, along with the loss to N.C. State this season, provides them with plenty of motivation in the championship game.
“We’re going to have to do a great job of making (Elissa) Cunane catch the ball outside the paint, not right in their comfort zone,” said Louisville coach Jeff Walz. “We’ve got to make them score over us and not around us. We’ve got to do a good job of boxing out. We’ve got to limit them to one shot.”
Walz said the Cardinals' guards will have to step up to stop the dribble drives from N.C. State, because that creates problems for Louisville’s post players.
“Our guards are going to have to do a really good job of staying between their man and the basket because we can’t always come over with our post to help,” Walz said. “In the past two games, our posts have gotten into some foul trouble because our guards have gotten beat and now they (post players) get stuck trying to rotate over to help them (the guards).”
Cunane, the Wolfpack center and Northern Guilford grad, led all scorers with 23 points in the semifinal win. She says that they won’t make special adjustments for the Cardinals.
“We’ve just got to go out there and play basketball the way we know how to play.” Cunane said. “We’re not going to adjust ourselves, we’re going to do what we need to do. We’re going to follow scout(ing) and execute everything we can and just play N.C. State ball.”