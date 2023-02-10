Wake Forest's women turned in a most unique defensive performance against No. 22 NC State on Thursday night, but still dropped a 51-42 decision at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Demon Deacons became the first team to hold the Wolfpack without a 3-point basket since Columbia did it on Jan. 4, 2010. The defensive effort ended NC State's 434-game streak with a made 3-pointer.

At home, Wake Forest has held ACC opponents to 15-of-77 shooting, or 19.5 percent, on 3-pointers this season.

Shooting 3-pointers wasn't the only issue for the Wolfpack, (17-7, 7-6 ACC) who despite their shooting woes snapped a two-game losing streak. They started out 1-for-8 and shot 3-for-15 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, NC State missed its last five shots, yet squeezed out a 23-22 lead.

NC State found enough of a shooting touch in the third quarter to launch an 11-1 run capped by a jumper by Saniya Rivers with 4:09 left in the period to create a 36-25 edge. Still, the Wolfpack hit only one of their final seven shots of the period, but held a 38-32 lead.

Rivers scored 10 of her game-high 12 points in the second half.

Even with all that defense, Wake Forest trailed by as much as 10 in the fourth quarter and couldn't build any momentum to make a challenge. That was due to an NC State defense that limited the Demon Deacons (14-11, 5-9 ACC) to 25% field goal shooting for the game, including 21% in the fourth quarter.

“Not our best offensive performance, but our defense took a huge step forward," Wake Forest first-year coach Megan Gebbia said. "This was the second-lowest scoring output for them this year with the only other coming against a ranked North Carolina team."

Jewel Spear went through a 5-for-24 night, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range, for 11 points to lead Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons get six days off before traveling to Georgia Tech.