The NCHSAA boys' basketball postseason begins Tuesday, while NCISSA playoff action has already begun.
For the NCHSAA, first-round games will be held on Feb. 21. The second round is scheduled Feb. 23 and the third round is set for Feb. 25. The fourth round is slated for Feb. 28, and the regional championships are to take place on March 4.
First-round NCISSA games were played on Feb. 14. The second round came two days later and the quarterfinals were played on Feb. 18. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 21.
Higher seeds will host games up until the state finals for each association.
The NCISSA state finals will be on Feb. 25 at Forsyth Country Day School, while the NCHSAA finals will be held on March 11 at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum and the University of North Carolina’s Smith Center.
Here is a schedule of Triad-area first-round matchups, sorted by classification.
NCHSAA
4A West-First Round
16. Ragsdale vs. 17. East Mecklenburg
9. AC Reynolds vs. 24. West Forsyth
12. Olympic vs. 21. Southeast Guilford
4. Grimsley vs. 29. Marvin Ridge
14. Hopewell vs. 19. Davie
11. East Forsyth vs. 22. Butler
7. Piedmont vs. 26. Reagan
15. Hough vs. 18. Southwest Guilford
2. Mount Tabor vs. 31. Porter Ridge
3A West
8. Southern Guilford vs. 25. Hibreten
10. Smith vs. 23. Central Davidson
15. Dudley vs. 18. East Lincoln
2A West
12. Shelby vs. 21. Morehead
13. Andrews vs. 20. Randleman
10. Monroe vs. 23. Walkertown
2. Reidsville vs. 31. Lincolnton
1A West
16. Carolina International vs. 17. Cornerstone Charter
12. North Stokes vs. 21. NC Leadership Academy
13. Murphy vs. 20. Winston-Salem Prep
4. Bishop McGuinness vs. 29. Draughn
NCISSA
3A
First Round
8. Forsyth Country Day 67, Cary Christian School 52
7. High Point Christian 80, Thales Academy-Rolesville 30
Second Round
8. Forsyth Country Day 75, Hickory Grove Christian School 60
5. Calvary Day 67, SouthLake Christian Academy 55
7. High Point Christian 57, Grace Christian School 49
Quarterfinals
1. Concord Academy 63, 8. Forsyth Country Day 57
4. Asheville School 73, 5. Calvary Day 69
2. Greensboro Day 59, 7. High Point Christian 58 (OT)
Semifinals
2. Greensboro Day vs. 3. Gaston Christian School
2A
First Round
Davidson Day 73, Salem Baptist Christian 63
Second Round
Caldwell 74, Davidson Day 32
Third Round
Caldwell 56, 7. Westminster Catawba Christian 49
Quarterfinals
Caldwell vs. 2. Wayne Country Day