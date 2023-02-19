The NCHSAA women’s basketball postseason begins Tuesday, while NCISAA playoff action is already underway.
For the NCHSAA, first round games will be held on Feb. 21, the second round on Feb. 23 and the third round on Feb. 25. The fourth round will be on Feb. 28, while Regional Championships take place on March 4.
For NCISAA play, the first round games were on Feb. 14, the second round on Feb. 16 and the quarterfinals on Feb. 18. The semifinals will be on Feb. 21.
Higher seeds will host games up until the state finals for each association.
The NCISAA state finals will occur on Feb. 25 at Calvary Day, while the NCHSAA finals will be held on March 11 at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum (1A and 3A) and the University of North Carolina’s Smith Center (2A and 4A).
Here is a schedule of Triad-area matchups, sorted by classification.
NCHSAA
First Round
4A West
9. Parkland vs. 24. Porter Ridge
3. Northern Guilford vs. 30. Davie
14. Hickory Ridge vs. 19. East Forsyth
6. Marvin Ridge vs. 27. Southwest Guilford
11. Charlotte Catholic vs. 22. Reagan
7. South Mecklenburg vs. 26. Western Guilford
10. Asheville vs. 23. West Forsyth
15. Northwest Guilford vs. 18. Reynolds
3A West
16. North Davidson vs. 17. Dudley
13. Rockingham County vs. 20. Northwest Cabarrus
4. Smith vs. 29. Smoky Mountain
7. Hunter Huss vs. 26. Atkins
2A West
16. Hendersonville vs. 17. McMichael
13. Newton-Conover vs. 20. Reidsville
6. Andrews vs. 27. Maiden
1A West
1. Mountain Heritage vs. 32. Bethany Community
15. NC Leadership vs. 18. North Stokes
2. Bishop McGuinness vs. 31. Hayesville
NCISAA
3A
First Round: 8. Forsyth Country Day 48, Wake Christian Academy 38
Second Round: 8. Forsyth Country Day 55, Asheville School 39
Second Round: 5. Greensboro Day 67, Cape Fear Academy 15
Quarterfinals: 1. Concord Academy 75, 8. Forsyth Country Day 31
Quarterfinals: 4. Asheville Christian 45, 5. Greensboro Day 37
Quarterfinals: 2. High Point Christian 72, 7. Arendell Parrott 38
Semifinals: 2. High Point Christian vs. 3. John Paul II
2A
Second Round: Caldwell 40, Westminister Catawba Christian 31
Second Round: University Christian 53, Westchester Country Day 31
Third Round: 7. Trinity Christian 47, Caldwell 36