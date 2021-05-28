Pirates' Craig discusses bizarre play

The play immediately went viral, with "THERE WERE TWO OUTS" trending on Twitter.

When asked if he had seen it on social media or television, Craig said, "I tried not to."

"I knew it was going to be all over so I tried to refrain from it as long as I could," he said. "Friends and stuff were texting me, checking to see how I was doing and stuff, because they know that I feel responsible for it. I wanted to try and take as much time to kind of reflect on the play and just try and move on from it as fast as I could. The best way for me to do that was trying to refrain from seeing it as much as possible, give it some time to kind of settle down a little bit."

One of those calls was from Pirates manager Derek Shelton. The two had talked about it at the ballpark, but Shelton wanted to make sure that he was alright after he got home.

"I felt really encouraged by that, for him to reach out to me," Craig said. "He knows how much pride I take in my defense, how much I really care about it. Obviously, that play was a freak play, but he just wanted to make sure that moving forward."

Craig was a first-round draft pick out of Wake Forest in 2016 after earning multiple first-team All-America honors, D1Baseball national player of the year and All-ACC. In his senior season, he hit .379 with 16 home runs and 66 runs batted in. The previous year, he earned the athletics department's prestigious Arnold Palmer Award, which goes to the top male scholar-athlete.