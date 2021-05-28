Pirates' Craig discusses bizarre play

Will Craig was in better spirits Friday, about 24 hours removed from a mental mistake that went viral on Twitter.
"I'm going to end up on a blooper reel for the rest of my life, probably," said Craig, a first baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a Zoom call with reporters Friday afternoon. Craig is also a former Wake Forest standout.
The day before, he made what would end up being a two-run error that decided the Pirates' 5-3 loss to the Cubs. With two outs in the third, he received a wide throw from third baseman Erik González that pulled him off the bag. He could have recorded the third out by either tagging the runner, Javier Báez, or simply touching the first base bag.
But when Báez started to retreat back to home to avoid the tag, Craig's brain went "numb" and he chased after him. As they approached home, Willson Contreras, the runner who was on second for the Cubs, broke for the plate as well.
Craig threw the ball to Pérez, and immediately regretted his decision.
"As soon as I released the ball, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I doing? I know better than that,’ " Craig said. "It's simple Baseball 101. But I guess in my mind when I saw him running back, I just kind of lost my mind for a second."
Contreras beat Pérez's tag, and Báez beat Adam Frazier on an improvised race to first base.
The play immediately went viral, with "THERE WERE TWO OUTS" trending on Twitter.
When asked if he had seen it on social media or television, Craig said, "I tried not to."
"I knew it was going to be all over so I tried to refrain from it as long as I could," he said. "Friends and stuff were texting me, checking to see how I was doing and stuff, because they know that I feel responsible for it. I wanted to try and take as much time to kind of reflect on the play and just try and move on from it as fast as I could. The best way for me to do that was trying to refrain from seeing it as much as possible, give it some time to kind of settle down a little bit."
One of those calls was from Pirates manager Derek Shelton. The two had talked about it at the ballpark, but Shelton wanted to make sure that he was alright after he got home.
"I felt really encouraged by that, for him to reach out to me," Craig said. "He knows how much pride I take in my defense, how much I really care about it. Obviously, that play was a freak play, but he just wanted to make sure that moving forward."
Craig was a first-round draft pick out of Wake Forest in 2016 after earning multiple first-team All-America honors, D1Baseball national player of the year and All-ACC. In his senior season, he hit .379 with 16 home runs and 66 runs batted in. The previous year, he earned the athletics department's prestigious Arnold Palmer Award, which goes to the top male scholar-athlete.