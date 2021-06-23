Report: Suns' Paul set to return on Thursday

LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul is listed as probable to play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday night.

Paul missed the first two games while in the NBA's health and safety protocols since June 16. His status was updated in the league’s injury report Wednesday.

Paul, a Lewisville native, starred at West Forsyth and Wake Forest.

Paul, 36, a former Clipper, averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard. He has missed the series so far with a strained right knee.

Paul, an All-NBA Second Team point guard, been cleared through cardiac testing, the final step in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Barring a setback, he is expected to return for Game 3 on Thursday.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro and ESPN had reported that Paul was expected to be cleared before the game at Staples Center.

Paul hasn't played since a conference semifinals Game 4 victory on June 13 that completed a sweep of the Denver Nuggets.