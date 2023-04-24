Reagan interim girls basketball coach Keith Gunter has been promoted to the head coaching job, the school said in a social media post on Monday.

The eight-year assistant at the school served under former coach Eric Rader and took over duties when Rader and his wife, Angela, each encountered health issues last season. With Gunter leading the team for much of the season, the Lady Raiders went 14-12, were the Central Piedmont 4A Conference Tournament runner-up and reached the NCHSAA 4A first round.

Rader announced his resignation on March 20, citing a heart attack he had suffered in November and Angela's severe spinal infection contracted in October.

Gunter said he was informed of the promotion on Friday, but waited to inform his players, before making the move public.

"I think a lot of coach Rader. He is a great friend, he is a great coach and to be able to be a head coach and then to be able to come in here (at Reagan) as an assistant coach and have a mentor like that, was a great benefit to me," he said. "It's been very helpful."

Gunter's basketball coaching experience includes working on the boys side at Patrick County in his hometown of Stuart, Virginia. From there, he switched to girls basketball in 2009 at East Surry, where his teams went 80-72, with playoff appearances in all six seasons. This includes a 20-6 mark his first season there and NCHSAA 1A third-round appearances the first two campaigns.

He called the Cardinals' league the "best 1A conference in the state at the time." In that stretch, one of the teams, Bishop McGuinness, won the last five in a string of nine state championships. Winston-Salem Prep won the first of two consecutive and Mount Airy would go on to win titles in 2017 and 2018.

"When we would go [close to] .500 as a basketball team at East Surry and then when the MaxPreps team ratings come out, we're ranked fourth or fifth in our conference but we're seventh or eighth in the state, that says a lot about the great coaches that were and still are in that conference," Gunter said.

Being an assistant at Reagan, Gunter said that a benefit of working under Rader was that he was able to see there are many ways for a coach to be successful.

In his career, Rader went 167-138 in two Reagan stints. Before then, his Thomasville girls teams went 202-25, winning the program's four state championships from 2002 through 2005.

"Coach Rader's approach was different than a lot of the things that I would do or the way that I did them," Gunter said. "Just about every time we would get together and talk, I would learn something new. That has helped me become a better coach and a better person as well.

Last season, there was shuffling in the Raiders' starting lineup, but nine players are projected to return and only one of its primary starters will be lost to graduation in forward Emma Pendleton, a Lenoir-Ryne commit named All-CPC and North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 7 third team this season. Pendleton averaging 13.6 points per game on 53% field goal shooting.

Key players returning include rising senior guards Bri'Kayla Forte, Makeva Hines and Emily Smith, rising junior guard Grace Gallon and forward Avery Corbin. The coach also mentioned rising senior Marlena Hall as capable of having "big games," rising junior Sierra Bell being a valuable defender and another rising junior, Ella Clinkenbeard, as a player who spent time on both varsity and junior varsity last year but could be a more significant piece of the puzzle next season.

Gunter anticipates retaining the assistants from last season's staff and plans to run his program similarly to Rader's, with tweaks that primarily involve community involvement and youth camps.

On the court, Gunter expects to have a preseason plan and fine-tune his strategy as the season progresses, factoring in the opponents his team will face.

"I think you try to take advantage of the other team's weaknesses," Gunter said. "Offensively, I want to push the ball up the floor and basically get more people down the floor than the other team can, create easy opportunities and then, we do a lot of motion. As far as my offense, I think with this group, instead of running just a continuity set play, we do a lot of different actions. We study film and see what our girls can do and then what we think will create easy opportunities for us to put them (the other team) at a disadvantage to score.

"And then defensively, it's just pressuring the ball, trying to keep it on one side," he said, "not giving up easy lay-ups and limiting the other team, defending the paint, rebounding and not allowing the other team to get more than one shot."