Mount Tabor’s boys basketball program has lost its 6-foot, 6-inch role model, but he is taking his inspiration to the school’s girls basketball team.

Boys assistant coach Richie Lyons is making the move to the girls program, according to boys head coach Andy Muse.

“First of all, Richie has great leadership qualities,” Muse said. “He knows how to deal with people, he is very good with young people, in all aspects of x’s and o’s in basketball and learning how to bring a group of people together for one common goal. He is very well qualified for this job and I think he is ready for it.”

Muse and Mount Tabor athletics director Frank Martin said Lyons bleeds blue and gold. The 2006 graduate was a three-year varsity player for Muse, capable of playing all five positions as an All-Central Piedmont 4A Conference player.

While a student at N.C. State, Lyons earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology while also spending time playing for the Wolfpack women’s basketball scout team for the late Kay Yow and her successor, Kellie Harper.

Returning to Winston-Salem, Lyons worked as a girls assistant under Rick Anderson, the program’s longest tenured coach, who officially resigned on March 15 after suffering a heart attack six weeks prior. In those two seasons from 2013-2015, the Spartans went 42-18, including the program’s most recent regional appearance in 2014.

Over the last eight seasons, Lyons has served seven as Muse’s top assistant, after being primarily a ninth-grade coach the first season. During those seven seasons, the Spartans went 150-42, had an elite eight finish, six sweet 16s and won the Frank Spencer Tournament twice. Muse said Lyons has demonstrated every day his capability of serving as a head coach.

“I’ve got two kids in college,” Muse said. “I could leave and go see Andrew (Muse) play at Appalachian State, I would leave (Lyons) in charge of the team and I wouldn’t think twice about what was going on at practice.”

Meanwhile, Lyons and his sister, Tabitha, have served as assistant coaches for Mount Tabor volleyball under Robyn Wesselman for five seasons, and he was an outdoor track and field assistant for three seasons from 2016-2018.

Martin said that observations of Lyons as an assistant showed an attractive energy and enthusiasm, in addition to echoing Muse’s thoughts of being an excellent teacher. Martin said interactions that Lyons had with volleyball players signified the coach’s patience and a way of effectively getting girls to respond to him.

Lyons said that a key part of his plan as coach will be bringing his three E’s of effort, energy and enthusiasm and a mindset of “We is greater than me.”

For him, that culture begins with his players succeeding in the classroom and being role models and leaders on campus. From there, he believes that conduct off the court will translate to unselfish play and putting the team first.

Fellow coaches say that Lyons embodies that message with his involvement in a variety of ways.

“The head job is certainly a special thing and it is a tremendous opportunity to be able to have, but I think the thing that makes it extra special is that it is at Mount Tabor,” Lyons said. “Again, I’m an alumni from here, my sister ... graduated from here, I actually have a sophomore brother (Eli Barry) who is going to graduate in two years, who is currently at Mount Tabor, so this is really home to me in a lot of ways and I’m fully invested in all parts of this school.

“And so being a head coach for one of the big programs at our school comes with a lot of pride, comes with a lot of responsibility, but it’s just another chance for me to add another piece to this Mount Tabor puzzle and that’s just a special thing. It means the world to me.”