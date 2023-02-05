Jewel Spear scored 29 points, and Olivia Summiel hit two key free throws with six seconds left in overtime as Wake Forest kept its hopes alive for a bye in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a 69-64 victory over Clemson on Sunday.

With the win, the Demon Deacons (14-10, 5-8 ACC) move into sole possession of 10th place in the league, one game out of the ninth position and the last spot for a bye. The top nine teams earn a bye from the first round and the top four earn a double bye in the opening two rounds.

Amari Robinson scored on a layup with 5:45 left, giving Clemson a 55-46 lead. Wake Forest rallied with a 13-4 run in which Spear hit three straight 3-point baskets, the last of which tied the score at 57 with 2:31 to go. The Tigers (13-12, 4-9 ACC) got a pair of free throws with 1:05 left for a 59-57 lead, but Alexandria Scruggs hit a jumper with 34 seconds to go to tie the score and force the overtime.

Summiel hit a pair of free throws at 4:26 in the overtime to break the tie, and the Demon Deacons never trailed again. The last two free throws made it a two-possession game. Wake Forest has won three of its last four.

Scruggs finished with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Robinson and Ruby Whitehorn had 10 apiece for the Tigers, who have lost five of their last six.