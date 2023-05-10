Stephen Joyner Sr., who has been the athletics director and men’s basketball coach at his alma mater at Johnson C. Smith, has stepped down as athletics director.

The announcement was made by the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Joyner, a Winston-Salem native and a 1969 graduate of Atkins High School, had been doing both jobs for the last 18 years.

“The timing is right,” said the 72-year-old Joyner in a statement released by the school. “It will be good for the new president to hire new athletics department leadership as the university’s transformation initiatives accelerate with the new president’s vision for JCSU.”

He will remain as basketball coach, however.

“Coach Joyner has guided the athletics department through years of change in intercollegiate athletics, realignment in the CIAA and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic,” said school president Clarence D. Armbrister. “He has also been instrumental in the first visible signs of the recent transformation of our athletics program with the installation of artificial turf on the football field and the development of an athletics resource center for all of our student-athletes that will house among other things an academic support center and training facilities.”

Joyner, a standout point guard on the Golden Bulls basketball teams from 1969-1973, returned to his alma mater as an assistant women’s basketball coach in 1978 and became the head coach in 1980. He was named head men’s basketball coach in 1987 and has won three CIAA titles in his career and is closing in on 600 career victories.

He was named CIAA Athletics Director of the Year for the 2008-2009 season.

“I have made sure the athletics department puts an emphasis on the student part of student-athlete,” Joyner said. “We have a good graduation rate, and I’m fulfilled when I see them become productive citizens and leaders.”

Joyner, who is in the top 10 in CIAA history for coaching wins, is 586-410 in his career and is the longest-tenured coach in the league.

“I treasure coaching, and I look forward to spending the next year or two focusing on the men’s basketball team and positioning it for the post-Joyner years,” he said. “We started bouncing back from the effects COVID-19 this year. I’m confident we will be better next season and hope to hit the milestone of 600 victories.”