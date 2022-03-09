Syracuse star suspended one game

NEW YORK -- Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim was suspended for the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched a Florida State player in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round victory.
The ACC announced the one-game suspension for a “flagrant act” about four hours after ninth-seeded Syracuse beat eighth-seeded Florida State 96-57 to advance to the quarterfinals Thursday at Barclays Center.
The senior, the son of Orange coach Jim Boeheim, earlier released a statement acknowledging he was wrong.
“In the heat of today’s game, after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up court. It was wrong to act out in frustration,” Boeheim said in a statement posted on Syracuse basketball’s Twitter account. “I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong.”
If the Orange (16-16) lose to Duke, Boeheim is likely to have played his last college game. He has indicated several times this season he did not intend to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes for competing during the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season.
Syracuse is not in contention for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and the NIT also seems unlikely if the Orange falls below .500 with a loss to Duke.
VIRGINIA TECH 76, CLEMSON 75 (OT): Darius Maddox buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and Virginia Tech (20-12) held off a furious rally by Clemson for a 76-75 victory in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Clemson, the 10th seed, trailed 43-32 at halftime and 57-45 with 9:15 remaining in regulation after a 3-pointer by Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma. The Tigers battled back to grab a 62-61 lead on Nick Honor's 3-pointer with 1:13 left. After trading baskets, Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer to put the Hokies (20-12) up 66-64, but PJ Hall pulled Clemson even on a hook shot with seven seconds to go. Murphy missed a 3 to send the game to OT.
Neither team scored in overtime until Aluma hit a 3-pointer with 2:58 left and — following a 3-pointer by Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes — added a three-point play to put the Hokies up 72-69 at the 2:19 mark. Hunter Tyson had a layup, Hall added two free throws and the Tigers led 73-72 with 1:19 remaining.
Dawes made 1 of 2 free throws for a 74-72 Tigers lead. Justyn Mutts had a chance to tie for the Hokies with eight seconds left, but missed the first of two free throws. Hall missed an opportunity to push Clemson's lead to three by making 1 of 2 foul shots, setting the stage for Maddox.
Keye Aluma, who is one of only three Virginia Tech players to earn all-ACC honors multiple times — joining Malcolm Delaney (2009-11) and Erick Green (2012-13) — finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Murphy scored 15 on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Mutts had 10 rebounds to go with nine points. Maddox had eight points off the bench.
Hall scored 16 to lead Clemson (17-16). Hunter hit two 3-pointers and scored 13. Tyson and David Collins both scored 12.
No. 7 seed Virginia Tech advances to play No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Hokies beat the Fighting Irish 79-73 on Jan. 15 in their only meeting of the season.