The area’s top boys basketball players and coach for the 2022-23 season at NCHSAA schools, based on nominations and voting by area coaches.

Player of the Year

Will Gray

G, 6-feet-2, senior, East Forsyth

Last season’s All-Northwest Player of the Year defended his title, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.6 blocks in 26:52 minutes as the Eagles reached the NCHSAA third round for the first time in school history…. Shot 65% from the field and 40% from 3-point range…. Explosive guard was also named North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 7 Player of the Year after also being named to its first team last season….Scored 19 points, including 11 in the second quarter, in a two-day Central Piedmont 4A Conference Tournament finals victory over Reagan….The first conference tournament title since his father Monty Gray took over in July 2020….Signed to play collegiately at UNC-Pembroke.

First Team

G Jacari Brim, 6-1, sophomore, West Forsyth

The Titans Team MVP and Team Most Dedicated Award-winner averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 5.3 rebounds, while also shooting 45% from three-point range as a multi-faceted point guard….Earned NCBCA Third Team District 7 recognition….All-conference honors for the second season….Key piece for the Central Piedmont 4A Conference No. 3 seed that finished 15-11, its first winning record and playoff appearance since 2017….Has an offer from Appalachian State and has received college interest from UNC-Greensboro, South Carolina-Upstate.

G Jamison Graves, 6-0, senior, Bishop McGuinness

The Northwest Piedmont Conference Player of the Year averaged 17.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals….Two-time All-Northwest Piedmont Conference selection….The Winston-Salem Prep transfer helped the Villains earn a 25-6 record, win both regular season and tournament conference championships and reach the NCHSAA 1A final four, the furthest for any NCHSAA Triad boys team….Named NCBCA Second Team District 7….The dynamic scorer led the Villains to its first NCHSAA regional final appearance since its 2019 state championship win....Signed with Averett University.

G, Shamarius Peterkin, 6-3, sophomore, Mount Tabor

Nicknamed “Snook,” the Central Piedmont 4A Conference Player of the Year averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals as the Spartans finished 26-3, after a 24-1 start….NCBCA First Team District 7 along with Gray….Led Tabor to a No. 1 seed in the CPC Conference Tournament after going 14-0 in regular season conference play, an NCHSAA 4A No. 3 RPI ranking prior to the playoffs and a No. 2 playoff seed before falling to Charlotte Chambers in the NCHSAA 4A third round….Named Frank Spencer Tournament MVP….Four-star football recruit has numerous offers that include Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee.

F AJ Baskerville, 6-4, senior, West Forsyth

The slim, 175-pound wing willed his way to 18.1 points per game and 10.1 rebounds….Earned all-conference for the second time in addition to being named NCBCA Third Team District 7…. A smooth driver to the basket has an offer from Bluefield College and interest from others.

F Jackson Powers, 6-6, sophomore, Davie County

The All-Central Piedmont 4A Conference selection averaged 14.7 points and 13.5 rebounds to lead the War Eagles, who finished 17-9 to post its highest win total since going 24-3 in 2019….The CPC rebounding and blocks leader….Had double-digit rebounds in all but one game and had 14-plus in 13 games.

Second Team

G Jayden McCrae, 6-4, sophomore, North Davidson

Led the Black Knights in points (17.2) and rebounds (7.5), while shooting 61.7% from the field….Named All-Mid Piedmont Conference as well as Team MVP for a squad that rose from 5-19 in 2022 to 12-11 this season under new coach Brian Hege….The coach called him “a highly-skilled ball handler, good range on the three and a very good on-ball defender” who “works hard and is focused on doing whatever it takes to make the team better.”

G Jamarian Peterkin, 5-9, senior, Mount Tabor

The back-to-back Central Piedmont 4A Conference selection swiped an average of 3.5 steals for a Spartans defense that held opponents to 48.1 points per game….Snook’s older brother was complimented for excellent on-ball defense from the point guard position….Averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists….Committed to North Carolina Wesleyan.

G Jalill Rogers, 6-3, senior, Reagan

The four-year starter was described as a “cornerstone to our success the past two years with his ability to score and defend” by Raiders coach Adam Muse….The leading scorer (13.6 points per game) for a team that had its first 10-game win streak since 2014 and was the only team other than Tabor to defeat every other opponent from the Central Piedmont 4A Conference….Team finished 15-13, a back-to-back 15-win season after going 0-9 in 2021….Overcame broken arm and leg strain suffered from football….Signed to play football at Wingate.

F Cooper Jackson, 6-7, junior, Reagan

The Raiders went 0-5, including losing its first four, without the powerful post presence in the lineup….Missed early season action after wrist surgery, but emerged as rim protector and momentum-turning dunker….Frank Spencer Tournament MVP as the Raiders won the event for the first time since 2014….Averaged 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks….Collected nine rebounds and helped clog the paint as the No. 4 seed held No. 1 seed Mount Tabor to a season-low 41 points in the Central Piedmont 4A Conference Tournament semifinals upset….Had 18 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a win over West Forsyth.

F Arieon Matthews, 6-4, senior, Winston-Salem Prep

Last year’s Northwest Piedmont Conference Player of the Year led the Phoenix with 18.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game….Had 10 20-plus point games, 14 15-plus and went double digits in 23 of 24 games as Prep finished 14-11, was second to McGuinness in conference and reached the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs….

Third Team

G Bryce Baker, Walkertown, 6-4, sophomore, Walkertown

The dual-sport standout led the Wolfpack in points (15.4) and rebounds (5.2) per game for a team that finished 12-14….Shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 8 from three-point range to score game-high 16 points in the No. 23 seed’s upset over No. 10 Monroe to reach the NCHSAA 2A second round….The 4-star quarterback recruit has announced plans to transfer to East Forsyth and has a football offer from Penn State, among others.

G Coleman Lawhon, 6-2, junior, Davie County

The All-Central Piedmont 4A Conference selection averaged 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and team-leading 3.7 steals….Second behind Powers in points for the War Eagles….Recorded season-high 10 steals vs. South Iredell and had 13 games of at least four.

G Max VanWeerdhuizen, 6-0, freshman, Oak Grove

The NCBCA District 8 Third Team selection was the first player in school history to receive All-District honors, while becoming the Grizzlies’ single-season scoring, assists and steals record holder….Led the 12-14 team in points (16.1), assists (3.9) and steals at 2.0….One of two Grizzlies this season to earn Mid Piedmont All-Conference honors.

F John Campbell, 6-5, junior, Bishop McGuinness

The All-Northwest Piedmont Conference selection was a key component to the Villains’ NCHSAA 1A western regional final appearance….Averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and shot 60% from the field….Multi-faceted athlete.

F David Peral, 6-8, senior, Mount Tabor

The Spartans big man earned all-conference and Frank Spencer all-tournament honors…The interior defender averaged 2.9 blocks while also averaging 10.17 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.6 steals.

Honorable Mention

Bishop McGuinness: G Andrew Schrage, senior.

East Forsyth: G Matthew Joines, senior.

Reagan: G Caleb Ellison, junior.

Reynolds: G Sethan Reed, senior.

Walkertown: G Jaylen Wilkerson, junior.

Coach of the Year

Monty Gray, East Forsyth

The former Winston-Salem State player lost two starters to midseason injuries and guided the Eagles to a Central Piedmont 4A Conference Tournament title in a two-day finals game that saw forward Corion Marshall suffer a head injury in the first half….Despite the adversity, East finished 22-7 and reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history….This included an overtime win over Butler in the NCHSAA 4A first round.

Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order)

Marlon Brim, West Forsyth; Andy Muse, Mount Tabor.