PENSACOLA, Fla. — At North Davidson, Themus Fulks had the highest scoring senior season in NCHSAA history. Yet, college scouts questioned his prospects and after his scholarship wasn't renewed at South Carolina State, he entered the transfer portal searching for another opportunity.

Fulks received immediate interest from Winthrop and Longwood, but neither pulled the trigger. He visited Catawba, “loved the coaching staff” and loved how they played, but came to a crossroads between a Division II school and missing out on his Division I dreams. At that point, he had a conversation with his mother, Delta Cain.

“When a little doubt comes to your mind, you start speaking it and it’s to my mom, so I try to talk to her about whatever is going on,” said Fulks, the current leader in assists at Louisiana (26-7), a 13 seed which faces fourth-seeded Tennessee (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando on Thursday night. “I was just telling her, I was like, ‘Mom, maybe I’m just not a Division I point guard; maybe, I’m just not,’ and then she told me I am.”

Cain told her son he could attend Catawba if he wanted to, and that she would support him no matter what. "' … But I believe you can do it, I know you can do it, you know you can do it, so if we both believe you can do it, then do it.'”

Coach Jake Williams of Dodge City Community College said he thought Fulks was a “15 minute-type” guy, but that didn’t derail him from playing against some of the top JUCO schools in the U.S.

When Brandon Mullis arrived to coach North Davidson, he made a point to meet with the team’s players. Over his career, Mullis has coached at the college level, helped develop dozens to make it there and has guided several to the pros.

After the June 2017 meeting with Fulks, Mullis quickly recognized that the junior’s D-I intentions were more than just talk. A three-sport athlete, Fulks played football during the fall and was on the track team, but Fulks constantly asked Mullis if he could go in the gym to get in sessions.

Prior to Mullis’ arrival, the Black Knights went 23-49 over the previous three seasons. In 2017-18, North Davidson made the playoffs for the first time since 2014, with Fulks leading the 16-12 team averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

Beyond the stats, the coach saw a player who cared about team over self, playing through a late-season “bad ankle injury” at “20-30 percent max.” Behind the scenes, drills outside of the -team sessions included extraordinary moves using both hands, creating spin on his shots and playing off either one or two feet.

As a senior, Fulks had team highs in points (35.2), assists (4.5) and steals (3.1), while also being second in rebounds (6.6) for a 24-6 team that won a conference championship for the first time in 26 years. His 1,055 points are the most in NCHSAA history for a senior and just two shy of the all-time mark for any season.

His 29 20-point games are tied for the all-time high, while a streak of 18 straight 30-point games is eight higher than the nearest player.

“Themus just had such a ridiculous ability to break his defender down off the dribble,” Mullis said. “And Themus will never be known as the quickest or the fastest, but when he got that ball in his hand, he was like lightning.

“He had the ability to use his shiftiness and his ability to control the basketball to get a step ahead of his defender and once he got into the paint, he had so many different ways that he could finish around the rim.”

At 5-foot 11 inches and 155 pounds, Fulks proved he could score over and around taller defenders. However, college scouts from higher-level schools saw his size as a concern and thought his lateral quickness wasn’t good enough at the other end of the floor.

The prospect had a 3.6 GPA, has maintained good grades and according to Mullis has had “no red flags” from an off-court standpoint.”

Only 17, Fulks bet on himself, opting to pursue a prep school route over a smaller four-year college. His top choices were Hargrave and Fork Union, but neither took him, so he ultimately chose in-state Moravian Prep.

At the post-grad program, Fulks lived away from Davidson County for the first time. In a team house away from his mother and father, Themus Sr., he learned how to live on his own, had online classes and took advantage of the sports-focused culture, working out or working on his game up to four times a day.

During that time, Fulks grew two inches and gained 20 pounds of muscle. In high school, he couldn’t bench press 185 but says he now can do it in sets of five.

At the same time, being on a team with high-level college prospects meant nobody cared about his past accolades or the records he broke at North Davidson.

“Going there helped me learn that you can be a great player, but really good players know how to play with other good players,” Fulks said.

He played his college freshman season at Division I South Carolina State under coach Murry Garvin. Though excited to play, COVID-19 policies prevented more practice time, impacted the season and even took them out of the MEAC tournament field.

Fulks earned MEAC All-Rookie honors, but with a 1-17 record, the school made the switch to Tony Madlock, a longtime college assistant who had most recently worked under Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

In 2020-21, the Bulldogs’ top six players in minutes were all lower classmen, four freshmen and two sophomores. Madlock said that the school’s money situation only allowed eight full-ride scholarships, compared to the NCAA Division I maximum of 13.

Hoping to rebuild, Madlock said he planned to have an older roster, which meant making a “tough decision” not to renew Fulks’ scholarship.

“Coach Garvin let us know that he was fired basically and the new coach came and he wanted me to have a conversation with him,” Fulks said. “Long story short, I had the conversation with him, he told me he was bringing his son in and he basically told me it wasn’t going to be a fair opportunity for me.”

Madlock didn’t deny that he brought in his son, TJ Madlock, who would be the only first-year freshman on the 2021-22 roster. However, he also responded that TJ was more of an off-ball guard and made All-MEAC third team as a freshman while South Carolina State rose to 15-16 under his guidance.

TJ has since transferred to Alabama State, where he was second on the Hornets in points (11.2) rebounds (6.1) and assists (2.9) per game playing for his father this season.

When asked if Fulks was given a walk-on opportunity at SC State, the coach said the conversation didn’t get that far but thinks it wouldn’t have likely been feasible given Fulks was “a good player” and would’ve had to pay out-of-state tuition.

Knowing how Fulks’ future panned out, Madlock said “I think it worked out well for everybody.”

Fulks arrived at Dodge City, facing what he called the most significant challenge on the path to his end goal. He went there with the mindset that if he could play against the best players and the best teams in JUCO, he would prove worthy. If not, it proved that maybe he just wasn’t good enough.

Williams didn’t envision Fulks being more than a bench player, but in a guard-heavy competition, Fulks and New Mexico State transfer Kalen Williams battled to where Williams decided he had to make room for both in his lineup.

Each point guards, Williams shifted to shooting guard. While the duo had to adjust initially chemistry-wise, the Conquistadors finished 30-5, a program record for single-season wins. It also made the NJCAA national tournament for the first time since 1974, the Region VI title for the first time since 1982 and the KJCCC title for the first time since 2007.

Fulks shot 55.4 percent from the field, 41.5 from 3-point range and averaged 17.1 points as the school’s first player named second team all-American or higher since 1984. His 5.4 assists per game led the KJCCC, for which he was named newcomer of the year and first team all-conference.

Mullis has watched his former player from afar, saying determination has helped Fulks develop into a more well-rounded player on both ends.

Following that season, recruiters came calling. When Louisiana assistant Brock Morris called him the first time, Fulks didn’t know much about the program. However, the Ragin’ Cajuns were Sun Belt Conference tournament runner-up in 2022 and Morris realized Fulks was the missing piece at point guard.

This season, Fulks is fourth on the team in scoring but leads in assists at 5.9 per game. The redshirt sophomore has started in each of the team’s 33 games.

In the March 6 conference tournament final, Fulks had a team-high 23 points, but also had a key late-game assist that6 helped lead Louisiana to a 71-66 victory over South Alabama. The Sun Belt crown secured Louisiana’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014.

“I mean, I’m speechless because I know a lot of people, that’s what they play for, I know a lot of people don’t get this opportunity,” Fulks said. “I know first-hand, when an opportunity presents itself, you have to act on it fast.”