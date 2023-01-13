Wake Forest closes out ACC weekend at Boston College

Once again, Wake Forest brings up the rear of the ACC schedule. After the Demon Deacons had a 9 p.m. tipoff against Florida State on Wednesday, they'll have the conference's last game of the day on Saturday when they play at Boston College with an 8 p.m. tipoff. It's the last of seven ACC games.

THE SERIES: Boston College leads the series with Wake Forest 16-13. The last time they met was in the second round of the 2022 ACC Tournament, where the Eagles got an 82-77 overtime victory.

THE STANDINGS: The Demon Deacons are still in the midst of a logjam in the standings entering the weekend. Five teams, including Wake Forest, are tied for third at 4-2. The other four are Virginia, Duke, Pitt and Syracuse. Clemson is 6-0 and atop the standings. The Tigers will host Duke on Saturday and travel to play Wake on Tuesday night in another 9 p.m. tipoff.

BIG NUMBERS: Before Wednesday's matchup, Florida State had held ACC opponents to just 34.3 percent from 3-point range. Wake Forest burned the Seminoles, hitting 53.8 percent of its 3s on 14-of-26 shooting. That marked the best 3-point field goal percentage of the season for the Deacs. Also, Florida State had been giving up had been 67.4 points a game aganst ACC opponents. Wake Forest scored 90 points on 55.6 percent field goal shooting, its second best performance of the season.

MARKING THE DATE: According to Boston College sports information, the school is 12-8 all-time and 2-2 in ACC in games played on Jan. 14. On this date in 2009, Wake Forest took at 83-63 victory over the Golden Eagles. The school's game notes also point out that the NFL held its first Pro Bowl in Los Angeles on the date in 1951, and that NBC's "Today" show debuted on the date in 1952.

BC SEEKS RELIEF: The Eagles are coming off back-to-back losses against Duke at home and Miami on the road. They're 6-3 at Conte Forum and count Virginia Tech and Notre Dame among the home-court victories. The Eagles have three players averaging double figures: Makai Ashton-Langford (12.3), Quinten Post (11.0) and Jaeden Zackery (10.3). T.J. Bickerstaff is grabbing 6.5 rebounds a game.