Wake Forest falls to No. 16 Louisville at home

That became a crushing blow that allowed Louisville to take control of the game.

Wake Forest saw Louisville rush out ahead, then inched the score close only to watch the Cardinals run away again.

Louisville started off rolling, at one point hitting eight straight shots. After falling behind 5-0, the Cardinals outscored Deacons, 17-4, in a sequence where they got open looks and threw passes to seemingly anywhere they wanted.

The Deacons muscled back after trailing by as many as 14, surging to within five after back-to-back scores from Johnson — a 3-pointer and a made basket inside the arc that drew a foul.

But three straight misses, two from 3-point range, that created the avenue for Louisville's 46-34 halftime lead.

The Deacons had to rely heavily on Williamson at point guard.

True freshman Carter Whitt was in a boot for the game after turning his right ankle while in shootaround on Wednesday. That took one of the Deacons' surest ballhandlers away from the offense.

Williamson played 38 of the game's 40 minutes. Jahcobi Neath played 19 minutes on Wednesday. The backup guard hadn't played more than 14 minutes in the Deacons' last two games.