Wake Forest falls to No. 16 Louisville at home
Wake Forest falls to No. 16 Louisville at home

WakeLouisville

Louisville guard Carlik Jones (1) dribbles past defense from Wake Forest forward Ody Oguama (33) on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye Journal

Wake Forest saw its offense dry up against No. 16 Louisville in a 77-65 home loss on Wednesday. 

The Deacons pivot to a Sunday matchup with No. 20 Virginia Tech, the second straight home game for Wake Forest and the fourth consecutive matchup against a Top-25 program. 

Stars

Wake Forest

Daivien Williamson: 19 points, 6-of-13 shooting, four assists, one steal.

Jonah Antonio: 11 points, 2-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, two steals.

Ody Oguama: 11 points, 4-of-9 shooting, six rebounds.

Louisville

Carlik Jones: 23 points, 9-of-20 shooting, 10 rebounds, three assists.

Samuell Williamson: 15 points, 5-of-7 shooting (3-of-4 3-pointers), 11 rebounds.

Observations

  • The Deacons made a game of it, coming as close as 53-52 after two Jonah Antonio free throws and a Louisville stretch that included three turnovers in four possessions with 12:14 remaining. 

But Louisville managed to pull ahead again after the Deacons dried up from the field. Wake Forest hit a field goal with 12:29 on the clock, then went almost 10 minutes before it scored its next. 

That became a crushing blow that allowed Louisville to take control of the game. 

  • Wake Forest saw Louisville rush out ahead, then inched the score close only to watch the Cardinals run away again.

Louisville started off rolling, at one point hitting eight straight shots. After falling behind 5-0, the Cardinals outscored Deacons, 17-4, in a sequence where they got open looks and threw passes to seemingly anywhere they wanted.

The Deacons muscled back after trailing by as many as 14, surging to within five after back-to-back scores from Johnson — a 3-pointer and a made basket inside the arc that drew a foul.

But three straight misses, two from 3-point range, that created the avenue for Louisville's 46-34 halftime lead. 

  • The Deacons had to rely heavily on Williamson at point guard. 

True freshman Carter Whitt was in a boot for the game after turning his right ankle while in shootaround on Wednesday. That took one of the Deacons' surest ballhandlers away from the offense. 

Williamson played 38 of the game's 40 minutes. Jahcobi Neath played 19 minutes on Wednesday. The backup guard hadn't played more than 14 minutes in the Deacons' last two games. 

Records

Louisville: 9-1, 4-0 ACC

Wake Forest: 3-4, 0-4 ACC

Up next

Louisville: At Miami, 8 p.m. Saturday (ACCN)

Wake Forest: Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. Sunday (ACCN)

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

