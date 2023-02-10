After recently snapping a four-game losing streak, and taking a home victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night, Wake Forest goes for a third straight win when it hosts Georgia Tech in a game scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m.

THE STANDINGS: Wake Forest (16-9, 5-6 ACC) is tied with Syracuse for seventh place in the ACC entering Saturday's game at Joel Coliseum. The Demon Deacons are a half-game behind Duke. Georgia Tech (9-15, 2-12 ACC) is one-half game ahead of cellar dweller Notre Dame.

THE SERIES: Georgia Tech has a 46-41 lead in the all-time series and a 45-39 lead in games played since it became a member of the ACC. That's the best winning percentage for the Yellow Jackets against any of the pre-2005 expansion members of the conference. The Yellow Jackets have won 11 of the last 15 meetings, capturing five in a row before Wake Forest beat them the in their only scheduled meeting last season, an 80-64 decision in Atlanta.

THE SERIES, PART II: The Yellow Jackets swept the 2010-2011 season series, setting school records in each game for margin of victory in an ACC game (74-39 at home on Jan. 19) and for margin of victory in an ACC road game (80-54 on Mar. 3, broken in 2021). The Jackets also swept the Demon Deacons in 2012-13.

FORBES AND HISTORY: Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes is 2-2 against the Yellow Jackets, having led his East Tennessee State team to a 69-68 victory in Atlanta during his first season with the Buccaneers on Nov. 15, 2015.

APPLEBY'S NIGHT: With his fifth free throw of the game at the 12:45 mark of the second half, Tyree Appleby reached 2,000 career points. His total of 35 points against the Tar Heels puts him at 2,020. Appleby's night also marked his third double-double of his career and first at Wake Forest with 11 assists in addition to his 35 points. He also collected seven rebounds, and went 23-for-28 from the free throw line, the most attempts and conversions he has had in a game this season. The 23 free throws and 28 attempts broke a school and ACC record for free throw attempts and makes in a game. The Wake Forest record was previously held by Dickie Hemric in 1955 at 20 makes and the ACC record was held by Grady Wallace of Duke with 21 makes. Hemric also held the school record with 26 attempts.

RUINING THE RANKED TEAMS: Wake Forest has won two home games this season against top 25 opponents, the most home wins over ranked opponents since the 2008-2009 season, when they beat No. 1 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 18 Clemson and No. 25 Florida State inside Joel Coliseum.

TRAVELING JACKETS: Visiting Wake Forest hasn't been much of a problem for Georgia Tech lately. It has won its last two games at Joel Coliseum, but its overall record in the building is 10-20. The Yellow Jackets are 14-27 against Wake Forest on the road, including a 2-3 mark in regular-season games played at the Greensboro Coliseum and a 2-4 mark in games played in Winston-Salem prior to the opening of the coliseum.

WRECK ON THE ROAD: Six of Georgia Tech’s ACC games in February and March are on the road, including Saturday's game against Wake Forest, and trips to NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Boston College, who are a combined 52-16 at home this season. The Yellow Jackets’ home games are against Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Louisville, who themselves are a combined 0-20 on the road this season.