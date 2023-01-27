Wake Forest hosts N.C. State after loss at Pitt

After its rally at Pittsburgh fell short in a two-point loss on Wednesday, Wake Forest returns home for an afternoon showdown with N.C. State.

THE STANDINGS: Wake Forest (14-7) and NC State (16-5) are two of the three teams entering the weekend at 6-4 in the ACC. Syracuse is the third team. Clemson still leads the ACC at 9-1, followed by Virginia at 7-2, and Miami, North Carolina and Pitt at 7-3.

THE SERIES: The Wolfpack holds a 146-108 lead in the series, although Wake Forest enjoys a 24-8 advantage at Joel Coliseum. In their last meeting in Winston-Salem on March 2, 2022, the Demon Deacons ran away with a 101-76 victory. Wake Forest also won the matchup in Raleigh last February, 69-51. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts is 7-3 against Wake Forest, and is 3-2 at Joel Coliseum.

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS: Pitt attempted eight free throws against Wake Forest on Wednesday, the second fewest it has shot in ACC play this season. On the other side, Wake Forest shot 50.9% from the field, the highest field goal percentage by an ACC opponent against Pitt this season. Also, Wake's 79 points against Pitt were the second most the Panthers have allowed in conference play, and the seven turnovers by the Deacs are the lowest by an ACC team against Pitt so far this year.

DAVION'S MILESTONE: With a 3-pointer at the 13-minute mark in the second half of the Pitt game, Daivien Williamson became the 21st player in Wake Forest program history to reach 1,500 career points. Williamson, a Winston-Salem native, is now 21st on the all-time scoring list with 1,506 career points. He finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and a 4-of-7 mark from 3-point range.

TERQUAVION'S RETURN: Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith of N.C. State returned from a fall that caused him to miss the last 10 minutes of the loss to North Carolina one week ago to score 17 points against Notre Dame. He tied his career high with 11 free throws against the Fighting Irish. Smith still leads the ACC in scoring with an 18.6 average.

GIVE AND TAKE: The N.C. State-Wake Forest game showcases the only two players in the ACC to rank in the top six in points, assists and steals. The Wolfpack's Smith leads the ACC in scoring, while ranking third in steals (1.81) and sixth in assists (4.6). The Deacons' Tyree Appleby leads the ACC in assists (6.1) while ranking fourth in the conference in scoring (17.7) and steals (1.76).

SECOND-HALF TREND: Last season, Wake Forest outscored N.C. State by 39 points in the second half, turning two close games at halftime into victories by double-digits. The Demon Deacons had a three-point at halftime in Raleigh and a one-point advantage at halftime in Winston-Salem. This season, N.C. State has outscored its opponents in the second half in 14 of 21 games and is 13-1 when it outscores its opponent in the second half.

HONORING ALUMNI: It's Wake Forest Basketball Alumni weekend, with events around the men's and women's programs scheduled throughout the weekend. A special moment of recognition is planned for both teams on Saturday and Sunday.

