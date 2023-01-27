 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wake Forest hosts N.C. State after loss at Pitt

  • 0
dd
Wake Forest Graphic

After its rally at Pittsburgh fell short in a two-point loss on Wednesday, Wake Forest returns home for an afternoon showdown with N.C. State.

THE STANDINGS: Wake Forest (14-7) and NC State (16-5) are two of the three teams entering the weekend at 6-4 in the ACC. Syracuse is the third team. Clemson still leads the ACC at 9-1, followed by Virginia at 7-2, and Miami, North Carolina and Pitt at 7-3.

THE SERIES: The Wolfpack holds a 146-108 lead in the series, although Wake Forest enjoys a 24-8 advantage at Joel Coliseum. In their last meeting in Winston-Salem on March 2, 2022, the Demon Deacons ran away with a 101-76 victory. Wake Forest also won the matchup in Raleigh last February, 69-51. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts is 7-3 against Wake Forest, and is 3-2 at Joel Coliseum. 

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS: Pitt attempted eight free throws against Wake Forest on Wednesday, the second fewest it has shot in ACC play this season. On the other side, Wake Forest shot 50.9% from the field, the highest field goal percentage by an ACC opponent against Pitt this season. Also, Wake's 79 points against Pitt were the second most the Panthers have allowed in conference play, and the seven turnovers by the Deacs are the lowest by an ACC team against Pitt so far this year.

People are also reading…

DAVION'S MILESTONE: With a 3-pointer at the 13-minute mark in the second half of the Pitt game, Daivien Williamson became the 21st player in Wake Forest program history to reach 1,500 career points. Williamson, a Winston-Salem native, is now 21st on the all-time scoring list with 1,506 career points. He finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and a 4-of-7 mark from 3-point range.

TERQUAVION'S RETURN: Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith of N.C. State returned from a fall that caused him to miss the last 10 minutes of the loss to North Carolina one week ago to score 17 points against Notre Dame. He tied his career high with 11 free throws against the Fighting Irish. Smith still leads the ACC in scoring with an 18.6 average.

GIVE AND TAKE: The N.C. State-Wake Forest game showcases the only two players in the ACC to rank in the top six in points, assists and steals. The Wolfpack's Smith leads the ACC in scoring, while ranking third in steals (1.81) and sixth in assists (4.6). The Deacons' Tyree Appleby leads the ACC in assists (6.1) while ranking fourth in the conference in scoring (17.7) and steals (1.76). 

SECOND-HALF TREND: Last season, Wake Forest outscored N.C. State by 39 points in the second half, turning two close games at halftime into victories by double-digits. The Demon Deacons had a three-point at halftime in Raleigh and a one-point advantage at halftime in Winston-Salem. This season, N.C. State has outscored its opponents in the second half in 14 of 21 games and is 13-1 when it outscores its opponent in the second half.

HONORING ALUMNI: It's Wake Forest Basketball Alumni weekend, with events around the men's and women's programs scheduled throughout the weekend. A special moment of recognition is planned for both teams on Saturday and Sunday.

FREE STUFF: Wake Forest is encouraging fans to wear black to the N.C. State game. The first 750 students who get inside Joel Coliseum will get a free top hat. The nationally-ranked and 2022 ACC champion women's golf team will also be doing a T-shirt toss. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kerr favors shorter season

CLEVELAND — Steve Kerr doesn’t like being the bad guy, and empathizes with fans who get upset when NBA teams rest star players.

Short-handed Warriors hit 23 3-pointers to down Cavs

Short-handed Warriors hit 23 3-pointers to down Cavs

CLEVELAND — Jordan Poole scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors put on a shooting display by making 23 3-pointers while star Stephen Curry sat on the bench for a 120-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Trying to play good NBA defense 'wild, hot mess'

Trying to play good NBA defense 'wild, hot mess'

Someone will win NBA Defensive Player of the Year this spring, even after a season where no one seems to be able to stop or even slow down anyone with the ball. It’s almost certain that more players will average 20 points per game than ever before.

LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for All-Star Game

LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for All-Star Game

LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers' star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James was the leading overall vote-getter and will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.

It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

Rookie Chet Holmgren got hurt last summer and will miss the entirety of this season. But evidently, his rehab has been going extremely well since four NBA players say he should start next month’s All-Star Game. It doesn't make much sense, but the voting by NBA players for their own All-Star Game rarely does.

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert