It was up to Daivien Williamson one more time.

Wake Forest was in a position that appeared unattainable at the 13-minute mark: down 17 and Miami continuing to dominate the backboards. But the Demon Deacons erased all but two points of the deficit.

Williamson, the hero in Wednesday's win over Syracuse, missed a desperation 3-point shot from near halfcourt at the buzzer, and the top-seeded Hurricanes survived for a 74-72 victory in the first game of the quarterfinals of the ACC men's tournament on Thursday.

The game came down to free throws in the final four minutes. Wake Forest 19-14) made four of eight attempts in that time. What kept their hopes alive was a 3-pointer by Cam Hildreth with three seconds left, producing what would amount to the final score.

Tyree Appleby, the ACC men's player of the year, fouled out after the basket, sending Wooga Poplar to the line with 2.7 seconds to play. He missed the front end of the one-and-one. Andrew Carr grabbed the rebound, passed the ball to Hildreth, who sent it crosscourt to Williamson. His shot hit halfway up the backboard to the right of the rim.

"Every time I shoot it, I think it's going in," Williamson said. "It just didn't fall for me today."

Appleby had a game-high 21 points, while Hildreth scored 17 and Williamson got 14.

Jordan Miller led Miami (25-6) with 18 points.

"I just thought that we had tremendous effort, fight, resiliency, no quit," Wake Forest Coach Steve Forbes said. "I thought we represented our team and our school to the highest level today. Had a chance to win it. It would have been a hell of a story if we could have made it, back-to-back buzzer beaters would have been something else, but it wasn't in the cards."

After Bobi Klintman opened the game with a 3-pointer, Wake Forest missed its next nine shots. Still they managed to tie the score at 14. And while Miami scored in bursts throughout the first 20 minutes, they couldn't completely get away from the Demon Deacons, building leads of no more than five points in the period. That includes the 34=29 halftime score. Hildreth hit a 60-foot shot at the end of the half, but it left his hands just after the buzzer sounded.

Part of Wake Forest's problem was that it was getting beaten on the boards. Miami held a 20-14 edge after 20-minutes, and grabbed seven offensive rebounds for eight points. The Demon Deacons shot a respectable 46.9 percent in the first half, but when the Hurricanes came out for the second half, they grabbed the momentum from Wake Forest and took control.

Williamson, Wednesday's hero, scored on successive possessions and drew the Deacs to 36-33 with 18:32 left. Miami answered with a 19-5 run spanning the next five minutes. The Hurricanes hit four 3-pointers during the stretch and appeared to put the game out of reach. Wake Forest saw it differently.

"You know, in every huddle, even if I was down, anything like that, even our coaches, they weren't even too worried about the score," Appleby said. "Even if we was down 18, 17, 16, they weren't worried about the score ... I felt like we had the confidence even when we were down, so I wasn't really too worried."