Wake Forest sets sights on another ranked team as No. 10 Virginia visits

Duke was 14th in The Associated Press college basketball poll when Wake Forest pulled off the 81-70 upset last month. Clemson was 19th when the Demon Deacons captured the 87-77 victory this week. Now comes No. 10 Virginia, leaving its ranking and a four-game winning streak exposed to possibly the being Coach Steve Forbes next victim at Joel Coliseum on Saturday. The game starts at 2 p.m.

THE SERIES: Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) holds a 71-69 edge in the series with Virginia. The Demon Deacons are 42-20 in Winston-Salem, including 18-7 in Joel Coliseum. In Charlottesville, Wake Forest is 23-42, including a 3-7 record in John Paul Jones Arena. Wake Forest last beat the Cavaliers in Winston-Salem on Jan. 9, 2013, by a 55-52 score. Wake Forest ended the Cavaliers’ nine-game winning streak in the series with its 63-55 win in Charlottesville last season. UVA has won 10 of the last 11 meetings in the series, including a four-game win streak in Winston-Salem.

THE STANDINGS: Entering the weekend, the Cavaliers are tied with the Demon Deacons for second place in the conference standings at 6-2, and are 14-3 overall. No. 17 Miami and Pitt are also 6-2

SAFE HAVEN: The victory over Clemson on Tuesday gave Wake Forest a 10-0 home record for the second straight season and just the second time since the 2013-2014 season it went 12-0. The win over the Tigers marked the first time Wake Forest has had back-to-back 10-0 home starts in program history. Since the start of last season, Wake Forest is 28-2 inside Joel Coliseum, where they have also won 15 straight games. That's the longest home winning streak since the Demon Deacons went 22-0 during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. Also, the 28-2 mark is the best in the ACC during that stretch.

DOUBLE THE FUN: Andrew Carr and Cameron Hildreth both registered double-doubles against Clemson. It was the first time two Wake Forest players recorded a double-double in the same game since Dallas Walton and Alondes Williams each recorded one against N.C. State on March 2, 2022. Also, Carr became the first Wake Forest player since Jake LaRavia last season to achieve back-to-back double-doubles, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Hildreth had 17 points and 10 rebounds to record his first double-double this season.

CLARK OF COURT: Virginia's Kihei Clark passed Mamadi Diakite as UVA’s winningest player in overall wins with 111 and ACC regular-season and tournament wins with 65.

BENNETT NEARS MILESTONE: Virginia head coach Tony Bennett needs one victory to reach 400 career wins. Bennett, who played for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, has a 330-120 record in 14 seasons at Virginia, and is 399-153 in 17 seasons as a head coach. Bennett passed Terry Holland for all-time coaching wins in Charlottesville with the team's victory over Syracuse on Jan. 7.

RECOGNITION: The Wake Forest football team will be honored at halftime for their victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. The game trophy will also be available for fans to take photos with, beginning at 1:15 p.m. on the concourse between sections 103 and 104. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson will also be recognized in the first half for her 29 years of service to our community ahead of her retirement and transition to a position with the U.S. Marshals.