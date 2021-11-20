Wake Forest shoots its way past N.C. A&T

Fast-starting Wake Forest put on another exhibition of deadly outside shooting and rolled past A&T 87-63 Saturday night at the Joel Coliseum.

The unbeaten Deacons dominated the early going, roaring out to a 50-29 halftime lead. Wake finished 29 of 55 (53 percent) from the field and 16 of 35 (46 percent) from long range.

The Wake Forest-A&T game is part of the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament will continue Friday on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla.

Why the Deacons won

Wake Forest never trailed against the outmanned Aggies, jumping to leads of 15-4 and 24-9 before A&T used a 10-0 run — 4-of-4 from the foul line and two 3-point field goals — to pull within 24-19.

A quick time out by coach Steve Forbes quickly got the Deacons back in control as they answered with a 7-0 run of their own to take a 31-19 advantage.

Wake Forest used another 11-0 run later in the half to all but put the game out of reach before halftime.

Why the Aggies lost