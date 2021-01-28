Wake women stifle Florida State 73-59

Applying tough defense, the Wake Forest women's basketball team grabbed a 73-59 victory over Florida State on Thursday at Joel Coliseum.

The Deacons (8-6, 5-5 ACC) held Florida State (5-4, 4-4 ACC) to just 39 percent shooting (25-for-64 on field goals) while allowing just two Seminoles to reach double figures.

In the Deacons' first win over Florida State since 2014, senior guard Gina Conti reached a career milestone, moving into fifth place in program history in total assists. After a game-high five on Thursday, she now has 428 in her four-year career.

She also added 14 points, one of three Deacons to finish in double figures.

Fellow senior Ivana Raca led the Deacs offensively with 24 points. Raca also pulled down a game-high six rebounds and dished out four assists.

She now needs just 50 points to enter the top-10 in Wake Forest career scoring. She's now 13th with 1,297.

Freshman guard Jewel Spear also starred, adding 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

The Deacons will close their four-game homestand against Clemson on Sunday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.