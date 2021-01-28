Wake women stifle Florida State 73-59

The Deacons (8-6, 5-5 ACC) held Florida State (5-4, 4-4 ACC) to just 39 percent shooting (25-for-64 on field goals) while allowing just two Seminoles to reach double figures.
In the Deacons' first win over Florida State since 2014, senior guard Gina Conti reached a career milestone, moving into fifth place in program history in total assists. After a game-high five on Thursday, she now has 428 in her four-year career.
She also added 14 points, one of three Deacons to finish in double figures.
Fellow senior Ivana Raca led the Deacs offensively with 24 points. Raca also pulled down a game-high six rebounds and dished out four assists.
She now needs just 50 points to enter the top-10 in Wake Forest career scoring. She's now 13th with 1,297.
Freshman guard Jewel Spear also starred, adding 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
The Deacons will close their four-game homestand against Clemson on Sunday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
1 of 23
Wake Forest's Gina Conti drives past Florida State's Kourtney Weber in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest's Gina Conti drives past Florida State's Morgan Jones during Thursday's women's basketball game at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Conti scored 14 points and had six rebounds in the Deacs' 73-59 victory. Details, B2
Wake Forest's Olivia Summiel defends Florida State's Valencia Myers in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest's Alexandria Scruggs leads the Deacons in transition ahead of Jewel Spear in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest's Jewel Spear passes the ball over Florida State's Sammie Puisis in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest's Kaia Harrison is called for a charge as she drives over Florida State's Valencia Myers in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Florida State's Sayawni Lassiter is guarded by Wake Forest's Christina Morra in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest's Jewel Spear shoots from three-point range in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest's Gina Conti leads the Deacons in transition in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest's Alexandria Scruggs drives around Florida State's Bianca Jackson in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Florida State's Sayawni Lassiter gets tangled up with Wake Forest's Jewel Spear during the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest's Kaia Harrison defends Florida State's Kourtney Weber in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest head coach Jen Hoover calls a play in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest assistant coach Dane Sparrow talks to players during the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Wake Forest assistant coach Melissa D'Amico talks to players during the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Florida State's interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff communicates with her team after a foul in the 73-59 loss to Wake Forest in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Photos: Wake Forest women beat Florida State, 73-59
1 of 23
Wake Forest's Gina Conti drives past Florida State's Kourtney Weber in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest's Ivana Raca sinks a jumper over Florida State's Morgan Jones in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest's Jewel Spear drives past Florida State's Morgan Jones in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest's Ivana Raca shoots over Florida State defenders during Thursday's game at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Raca had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest's Gina Conti drives past Florida State's Morgan Jones during Thursday's women's basketball game at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Conti scored 14 points and had six rebounds in the Deacs' 73-59 victory. Details, B2
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest's Ivana Raca shoots over Florida State's Sammie Puisis during Thursday's game at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Raca had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest's Jewel Spear drives past Florida State's Bianca Jackson in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest's Olivia Summiel defends Florida State's Valencia Myers in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest's Alexandria Scruggs leads the Deacons in transition ahead of Jewel Spear in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest's Jewel Spear passes the ball over Florida State's Sammie Puisis in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest's Kaia Harrison is called for a charge as she drives over Florida State's Valencia Myers in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Florida State's Sayawni Lassiter is guarded by Wake Forest's Christina Morra in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest's Jewel Spear shoots from three-point range in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest's Gina Conti leads the Deacons in transition in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest's Alexandria Scruggs drives around Florida State's Bianca Jackson in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Florida State's Sayawni Lassiter gets tangled up with Wake Forest's Jewel Spear during the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest's Kaia Harrison defends Florida State's Kourtney Weber in the Deacons' 73-59 win in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest's Gina Conti in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest's Ivana Racai in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest head coach Jen Hoover calls a play in the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest assistant coach Dane Sparrow talks to players during the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Wake Forest assistant coach Melissa D'Amico talks to players during the Deacons' 73-59 win over Florida State in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Florida State's interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff communicates with her team after a foul in the 73-59 loss to Wake Forest in an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Less than two years removed from his NBA playing career, Kobe Bryant held court at an April 2018 forum on the USC campus that drew a standing-room-only crowd of about 2,000 people to Bovard Auditorium.