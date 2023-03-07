Tyree Appleby, the ignition to Wake Forest's offense during the 2022-2023 season, was named Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball player of the year by The Associated Press on Tuesday, hours after he was named to the all-ACC first team.

Appleby is the second Demon Deacon to win the award in as many years. Alondes Williams earned the honor last season. Also, Appleby's first-team selection marked the first time since 2004 and Justin Gray, and 2005 with Chris Paul that Wake Forest has had back-to-back All-ACC first-team selections.

Appleby, who came to Wake Forest this past offseason after playing at Florida and helped lead the team to an 18-13 overall record and a 10-10 ACC record, received seven votes for player of the year from the 15 journalists who cover the ACC. Appleby finished ahead of Miami's Isaiah Wong, who got four votes, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, who received two votes, and Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Clemson's Hunter Tyson, who each received a vote.

Going into the ACC Tournament and Wednesday's second-round matchup with Syracuse, Appleby leads the ACC with 18.8 points per game, 6.2 assists and 36.4 minutes played per game. He is second in assists at 6.2 per game and steals at 1.7 a game. If he finishes the entire season as the leader in scoring, assists and minutes played, he will be the first player in the history of the ACC.

Appleby has already broken the ACC record for free throws made and attempted when he went 23-for-28 against North Carolina at Joel Coliseum on Feb. 7. The Jacksonville, Arkansas native scored a season-high 35 points against the Tar Heels, along with a season-high 11 assists. He earned ACC Player of the Week on the strength of that performance.

In January, Appleby was named as one of top 50 players in the country when he was selected to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. He earned national player of the week honors from the USBWA on Feb. 13.