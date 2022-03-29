WATCH NOW: "I haven't thought about it as us against Carolina, I've looked at us, we're playing in a Final Four."

Be the first to know
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Love hit game-tying and go-ahead 3-pointers 37 seconds apart and North Carolina moved within a victory of its 21st F…
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski moved within one win of his record-setting 13th trip to the Final Four in his farewell season …
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, Devin Booker had 22 of his 28 points in the second half and the Phoenix Suns surged past the trash-talking Minnesota Timberwolves 125-116 on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram's strained hamstring healed in time for him to return from a 10-game absence against the team that drafted him — and in a matchup holding postseason implications for both clubs.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 28 points before sitting for the final quarter and the San Antonio Spurs routed the Portland Trail Blazers 133-96 on Wednesday night.
Chicago Bulls (42-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-42, 10th in the Western Conference)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler was standing a few feet away from the stadium court at the Miami Open and surveyed the shelves that were built for his latest obsession.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says the absence of Brook Lopez for much of the season has caused the Milwaukee Bucks to appreciate the 7-foot veteran on a whole new level.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court.
Brooklyn Nets (38-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (47-27, first in the Eastern Conference)
