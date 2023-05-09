Will Essick grew up just across the street from present-day Oak Grove High School, so becoming the new boys basketball coach summoned a combination of emotions and memories.

“My family is full of educators,” Essick said. “My grandmother (Dot Essick) was the assistant principal at North Davidson (Middle School), my dad (Clay Essick) was the women’s varsity basketball coach that preceded John Ralls at Ledford, so basketball has been a huge part of my family. When I set on this path to be around basketball and to learn basketball and basically set the goal of being a varsity basketball probably I’d say 2015 or so, 2014—it all kind of hit me at once. I was a little bit taken aback. I had to actually step out of the building and gather myself.”

The former Oak Grove junior varsity coach replaces Todd Rausch, who departed for undisclosed reasons. Rausch had been the only coach in the program’s history. Essick's hiring was announced last Friday, marking his first time as a varsity basketball coach.

In two seasons as Ledford Middle School coach, Essick's teams went 36-4. He moved up to coach the Ledford High School junior varsity program from 2019-2021, and for the past two seasons, Essick has been the junior varsity coach at Oak Grove, where the team has complied a 33-7 record. In 2023, it finished 17-3 and went 9-1 as conference co-champions.

A benefit for Essick moving forward could be that the junior varsity players will be moving on to play for him, in addition to having a familiarity with players from other schools in the conference. The coach said that in his first team meeting last week of 20-25 players, only four had not played for him previously.

Coming off the program’s best record, it loses two-time all-conference guard Gavin Stinson, the runner-up for Mid Piedmont 3A Defensive Player of the Year, to graduation. However, Essick is optimistic about who is returning for Oak Grove, with Max VanWeerdhuizen earning North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 8 Third Team honors and breaking single-season school records for scoring, assists and steals. VanWeerdhuizen, a rising sophomore, led the team with 16.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Rising junior guard Loucas Shoaf was the third-leading scorer last season. Deity Deablo, who is 6-feet, 5 inches tall, brings size and athleticism as a Division I football recruit from the Grizzlies defensive line. His brother Divine Deablo, is a former Mount Tabor standout who is with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Essick also envisions other young players emerging for a team he is cautiously optimistic about.

“I’d be naïve to think that the first year coming in, it’s all going to be super easy and it’s all going to mesh,” the coach said. “That’s not always how it works, but I expect us to be competitive every single night.

Essick plans to implement a man-to-man defense, while his offense will be a “structured” system predicated on making the right decisions and attacking “the matchup we meet that night.”

“In a game like basketball, there is lots of grey area, they’ve got to make lots of decisions quickly,” Essick said. “I want to try to slow the game down and let them be able to slow their brains down and make great decisions every night. Some things you can control every night is your attitude, your effort and your decision-making. Some nights, shots don’t go in, but we’re going to get good looks, we’re going to take open shots and hopefully be competitive.”

Essick said he will continue as a civics and physical education teacher as well as being the boys golf coach. On Monday, the golfers won the NCHSAA 3A Midwest Regional played at Sapona Golf Club in Lexington. That qualifies the Grizzlies for the 3A state championship scheduled for May 15 and 16 at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club.

But Essick is relishing his new role with enthusiasm.

“It’s truly a dream come true,” Essick said. “Oak Grove has been a wonderful place to work, it has an awesome community and I’m just excited that I get to start my dream job at a place where I really love to work. I love my day job and I love that community and I love being there."