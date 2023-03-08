Daivien Williamson followed Coach Steve Forbes from East Tennessee State to Wake Forest. On Wednesday, Williamson led Forbes into the quarterfinals of the ACC men's basketball tournament.

Williamson, the former Winston-Salem Prep star, hit a clutch 3-point-shot from near the top of the arc with five-tenths of a second left, giving the ninth-seeded Demon Deacons a 77-74 victory over eighth-seeded Syracuse in Wednesday's opening second-round game. The Demon Deacons (19-13) will play top-seeded Miami at noon on Friday.

"That's my guy. I didn't follow him for no reason," Williamson said of Forbes. "I didn't think I was going to get any type of relationship like this with any other college coach. To hit that shot is big time, not even for myself but for this organization. But it's good that I make the shot and he (Forbes) can advance, too."

Williamson was on the Wake Forest team that lost a buzzer-beater to Notre Dame two years ago. He was hoping to redeem himself after that disappointment.

"It's kind of crazy how things come full circle because two years ago, I was on (the) opposite end of this. So, the last two years I just kind of put my head down and continued to trust myself and put the work in so I'd be prepared for moments like this, Williamson said. "Because I mean we all know I didn't make the right play against Notre Dame, so I knew that I would be prepared the next time that I was in a situation like this and I was confident in myself and I knocked the shot down."

Forbes had kind words for his ride-and-play guy who came with him across the border after a good run at ETSU.

"Then to come here and do the things he's done and be the type of person that he is, all three of them, that's what college sports is about," Forbes said. "It's torture. The kid has played for me for five years. I'm sure he'll be mentally broke down after that, but he'll survive, and I'll miss him, whenever that day comes."

The "three" Forbes was referring to were the other players who appeared in the post-game news conference, ACC men's player of the year Tyree Appleby, and Bobi Klintman. Both would have key roles in the victory.

The teams were playing for the second time in five days. The Orange won the previous meeting, 72-63, at Syracuse. At one point, it appeared the Orange would put on a repeat performance. And they rallied from a 12-point gap and took the game down to the end.

Benny Williams hit a wide-open 3-pointer with 59 seconds left to lift the Orange to a 74-72 lead. Cam Hildreth tied the score with 36 seconds left on a spinning jumper in the lane.

Joseph Girard III had a chance for the Orange, but missed a jumper from right of the lane. Williamson rebounded the miss, got the ball to Appleby, who passed it back to Williamson, who canned the game-winner. The clock read .2, but was reset to .5 following a review by referees. Syracuse's last-ditch try wasn't even close.

"Benny couldn't get it to Jesse (Edwards). He tried," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "That was the play, and then we got it to Joe and he had to make a play there. I would have liked to have seen him drive it, but he thought that was the shot."

Williamson had 17 points, as did Klintman, who added 11 rebounds. Appleby and Hildreth scored 15 and Andrew Carr scored 10. Appleby also dished out 12 assists.

If it was Boeheim's last game at Syracuse, he was a bit cryptic about whether he would return for another season.

"You know, it's a university. As I've said from day one when I started working here, the university hired me, and it's their choice what they want to do," he said. "I always have the choice of retirement, but it's their decision as to whether I coach or not. It always has been."

Wake Forest had its troubles solving the Syracuse zone early in the first half, and the Orange threatened to run away with the game. After Klintman's dunk tied the score at eight at 14:15, Syracuse (17-15) launched a 14-2 run which included eight points from Benny Williams for a 22-10 lead.

Them it was Wake Forest's turn to make its own charge. Klintman, filling the void left by a season-ending injury to Damari Monsanto, got eight points in a 14-5 run to get the Demon Deacons to a 27-25 deficit with 3:49 left in the half. The score would be tied twice in the last two minutes, and the first half ended with Syracuse on top 35-33.

"I just feel like I got a much bigger role now," Klintman said. "I can take more shots, I grab more rebounds, get more possessions for the team. I just feel like I do all the small things, play defense help a lot. I get some blocks sometimes."

A second Wake Forest run overcame a four-point deficit at the start of the second half, mirroring what Syracuse had done earlier. Trailing 41-37. Klintman was in the middle of the 17-1 run, and when Williamson drilled a 3-pointer at 13:34, the Demon Deacons were up 54-42. It was at the end of that run that Klintman had to leave with his third personal foul, and things went downhill from there. Syracuse seized the momentum on an 18-6 run capped by a three-point play by Williams that tied the score at 60 with 7:41 left.

The Deacs were 1-for-10 in that Orange rush with only four free throws from Appleby and a Carr layup. But Syracuse never took the lead until the Williams 3 in the final minute.

Appleby said it's great to get the win, but the celebration won't last long.

"We won. On to the next. We're probably just going to go back to the hotel, eat. We enjoyed the win after the game, but we've got to get on to the next one,:" he said. "We can't just keep celebrating on the win today. We've got a tough team, very tough team tomorrow, so we've got to -- our coach is going to get us prepared, and we're going to come in here and fight and play tomorrow."

