Winston-Salem State mem, women score 30-point victories

The short ride down Salem Parkway to play Winston-Salem State turned into a long Tuesday night for the Carolina University basketball program.

Jaylen Alston scored 17 points and Isaac Parson added 15 as the men cruised to a 78-48 victory. In the preceding game, Kennedi Simmons' 14 points led the women to a 79-46 victory, putting them above .500 after five games.

It wasn't until the 15:43 mark of the first half that Carolina scored on a 3-point shot by Cameron Buchanan after the Rams had scored the game's first 14 points. The next time the Broncos scored, Amara Morris got a layup at 8:31, by which time WSSU had run up 26-5 lead en route to a 40-21 halftime advantage.

Two free throws by Jaylon Gibson with 6:07 left to play gave the Rams their biggest lead of the night at 71-38.

Carolina shot 30 percent for the game and shot only 10 free throws, making seven.

In the women's game, a layup by Carolina's Ashley Roberts broke a tie and gave the Bruins a 17-15 lead with 5:46 left before halftime. Ten seconds later, Simmons hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 20-2 run and a 35-19 halftime lead.

By the end of the third quarter, the Rams had run up a 65-36 lead and it grew to as much as 79-45 in the closing moments.

The men will be in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Friday to face Le Moyne in the Gary Miller Classic. Host Gannon University plays Lake Erie in the other semifinal with the winners to meet on Saturday.

The woman are off until Dec. 3, when they host Morris College.