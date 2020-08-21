Two local former high school golfers, Blake Brantley and Becca Connolly, have been awarded college scholarship money from the Carolinas Golf Association’s golf foundation.
Brantley, a graduate of Reynolds High School who will play at Yale starting in the fall of 2021, won a $5,000 from the David Parrott Memorial Scholarship. Connolly, also a graduate of Reynolds High School who will attend North Carolina in the fall of 2021, will receive $1,000 from the scholarship.
It was an amazing honor to be awarded such a prestigious scholarship," Brantley said. "Especially being in the inaugural class of this scholarship, I am extremely grateful for the Carolinas Golf Association and the Parrott Family for providing this opportunity. The CGA has played a large role in my development both on and off the golf course and I am honored to represent them as I move forward to Yale."
The scholarship of $25,000 is awarded annually to 14 high school seniors from North and South Carolina who display academic achievement, sportsmanship and community service.
“It was a difficult decision for our selection committee to only come up with (14) winners because every one of the candidates was deserving,” said Brason McLennan, who is the Carolinas Golf Foundation director of development. “We were all so impressed with the level of commitment to better themselves, and at the same time give back to the game that has given them so much.”
In 1986, the CGA created the David Parrott Award to recognize a Carolinas Junior Boys’ Team member who displayed excellence in academics and sportsmanship. The CGA expanded the award in 2018 to recognize a female member of the Carolinas Junior Girls’ Team and to award a $1,000 scholarship to both players.
The CGF continues to honor Parrott’s memory by expanding the award to help support students with their respective college educations by offering $25,000 annually.
