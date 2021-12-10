 Skip to main content
Best bets for the week ahead in sports
top story

Wake Forest Northwestern Mens Bball (copy)

Junior forward Jake LaRavia and Wake Forest will play home games on Saturday and Tuesday nights at Joel Coliseum.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

A look at events of interest to Triad sports fans over the next week:

Friday

Greensboro SwarmThe NBA G League Hornets affiliate will host Mexico City at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Tickets: Starting at $10, ticketmaster.com. Information: greensboro.gleague.nba.com.

Saturday

A&TThe Aggies men’s basketball team (3-7) visits Central Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN+). The women’s team, whose 1-6 record includes a loss at No. 1 South Carolina, will hosts its longtime friends from the MEAC, N.C. Central, at 2 p.m. (ESPN+) at the Corbett Sports Center. Information: NCATAggies.com.

Wake ForestThe Demon Deacons men’s basketball team (8-1) will host USC-Upstate at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Tickets: Starting at $10, godeacs.com.

Carolina ThunderbirdsThe hockey team will face off against Port Huron at 6:05 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The home game is the T-birds’ last until New Year’s Eve. Tickets: Starting at $9, ticketmaster.com.

Sunday

Carolina PanthersThe Panthers (5-7) are one of seven teams that share their record or are 6-6 or 6-7 in the NFC, and they’re contending for the sixth and seventh positions in the playoffs. They’ll host one of those teams, Atlanta (5-7), at Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m., WGHP.

N.C. StateThe Wolfpack (7-2) will face its biggest non-conference test when it plays No. 1-ranked Purdue (8-0) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m., Big Ten Network.

Tuesday

Wake ForestThe men’s basketball team is home to meet VMI at Joel Coliseum, 7 p.m. Tickets: Starting at $10, godeacs.com.

Thursday

Appalachian State

and DukeThe Appalachian State men’s basketball team (5-4), which won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and earned an NCAA bid last season, makes the first of two trips down Tobacco Road this season, visiting No. 3 Duke (7-1), 7 p.m., ESPN2. The Mountaineers will return five days later to play at Carolina.

Winston-Salem StateThe Rams’ men’s (6-2) and women’s (4-3) basketball teams return from their exam breaks and will open CIAA play at Virginia Union, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

