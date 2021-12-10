Best bets for the week ahead in sports

A look at events of interest to Triad sports fans over the next week:
Friday
Greensboro SwarmThe NBA G League Hornets affiliate will host Mexico City at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Tickets: Starting at $10, ticketmaster.com. Information: greensboro.gleague.nba.com.
Saturday
A&TThe Aggies men’s basketball team (3-7) visits Central Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN+). The women’s team, whose 1-6 record includes a loss at No. 1 South Carolina, will hosts its longtime friends from the MEAC, N.C. Central, at 2 p.m. (ESPN+) at the Corbett Sports Center. Information: NCATAggies.com.
Wake ForestThe Demon Deacons men’s basketball team (8-1) will host USC-Upstate at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Tickets: Starting at $10, godeacs.com.
Carolina ThunderbirdsThe hockey team will face off against Port Huron at 6:05 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The home game is the T-birds’ last until New Year’s Eve. Tickets: Starting at $9, ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Carolina PanthersThe Panthers (5-7) are one of seven teams that share their record or are 6-6 or 6-7 in the NFC, and they’re contending for the sixth and seventh positions in the playoffs. They’ll host one of those teams, Atlanta (5-7), at Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m., WGHP.
N.C. StateThe Wolfpack (7-2) will face its biggest non-conference test when it plays No. 1-ranked Purdue (8-0) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m., Big Ten Network.
Tuesday
Wake ForestThe men’s basketball team is home to meet VMI at Joel Coliseum, 7 p.m. Tickets: Starting at $10, godeacs.com.
Thursday
Appalachian State
and DukeThe Appalachian State men’s basketball team (5-4), which won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and earned an NCAA bid last season, makes the first of two trips down Tobacco Road this season, visiting No. 3 Duke (7-1), 7 p.m., ESPN2. The Mountaineers will return five days later to play at Carolina.
Winston-Salem StateThe Rams’ men’s (6-2) and women’s (4-3) basketball teams return from their exam breaks and will open CIAA play at Virginia Union, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.