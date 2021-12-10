Best bets for the week ahead in sports

A look at events of interest to Triad sports fans over the next week:

Friday

Greensboro SwarmThe NBA G League Hornets affiliate will host Mexico City at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Tickets: Starting at $10, ticketmaster.com. Information: greensboro.gleague.nba.com.

Saturday

A&TThe Aggies men’s basketball team (3-7) visits Central Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN+). The women’s team, whose 1-6 record includes a loss at No. 1 South Carolina, will hosts its longtime friends from the MEAC, N.C. Central, at 2 p.m. (ESPN+) at the Corbett Sports Center. Information: NCATAggies.com.

Wake ForestThe Demon Deacons men’s basketball team (8-1) will host USC-Upstate at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Tickets: Starting at $10, godeacs.com.

Carolina ThunderbirdsThe hockey team will face off against Port Huron at 6:05 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The home game is the T-birds’ last until New Year’s Eve. Tickets: Starting at $9, ticketmaster.com.

Sunday